VOL. 43 | NO. 1 | Friday, January 4, 2019

Tennessee lawmakers re-elect treasurer, comptroller

Updated 10:01AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers have re-elected the state treasurer and comptroller to their sixth two-year terms.

The GOP-led House and Senate voted during a joint session Wednesday to retain Treasurer David Lillard and Comptroller Justin Wilson.

Lillard and Wilson were both first elected in 2009 after Republicans gained control of the Legislature.

Wilson is a Nashville tax attorney and a former aide to then-Gov. Don Sundquist who was a prominent supporter for a failed effort to impose a state income tax in 2002. Lillard, of Germantown, is a former member of the Shelby County commission and a financial and tax attorney.

Secretary of State Tre Hargett is also elected by the state Legislature, but serves four-year terms and is in the middle of his term.

