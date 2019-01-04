Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 1 | Friday, January 4, 2019

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street, putting the market on track for a fourth gain in a row.

Technology stocks were among the winners in early trading on Wednesday. Microsoft rose 1.3 percent.

The price of crude oil rose another 3 percent, raising the price above $50 a barrel for the first time since mid-December.

Oil has been rising steadily since shortly after Christmas, reflecting more confidence in the outlook for the economy.

Energy companies also rose. Chevron climbed 1 percent.

The S&P 500 index rose 9 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,583.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 136 points, or 0.6 percent, to 23,939. The Nasdaq rose 43 points, or 0.6 percent, to 6,940.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.73 percent.

