Lee appoints judge to be senior adviser

NASHVILLE (AP) — Gov.-elect Bill Lee has announced he's appointed Tennessee's only female Court of Appeals judge to serve as one of his senior advisers.

Lee's transition team announced Tuesday that he's tapped Brandon Gibson to work in the Cabinet-level position. Gibson is the first woman the newly elected Republican has added to his team of senior advisers since winning the governor's seat in November.

Gibson is currently the Tennessee Court of Appeals judge for the state's western section. Previously, she was a partner at Pentecost and Glenn law firm in Jackson.

Lee's transition team says Gibson will focus on long-term initiatives, such as criminal justice reform and prioritizing the needs of rural communities.

Lee is scheduled to be inaugurated on Jan. 19.