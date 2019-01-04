Tennessee lawmakers sworn in, elect top leaders

VOL. 43 | NO. 1 | Friday, January 4, 2019

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers have officially voted in their top legislative leaders to oversee the House and Senate for the next two years.

On Tuesday, House Republicans and a small handful of Democrats elected Rep. Glen Casada as the chamber's next speaker. He replaces outgoing Speaker Beth Harwell.

Casada says it's his goal to make the House more involved in the state's budget-setting process.

Over in the Senate, Randy McNally was elected as speaker. The Oak Ridge lawmaker first became speaker in 2017.

Former Senate Majority Leader Mark Norris — who is now a federal judge in Memphis — swore in McNally as speaker and the members who were voted in last election.

Tuesday marked the first day of the 111th General Assembly, where lawmakers were sworn in and other top legislative leaders were elected.