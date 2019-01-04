Home > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 1 | Friday, January 4, 2019
Sun Country adds flights to L.A., Portland, Providence
Updated 10:29AM
Sun Country Airlines is adding three seasonal nonstop routes from Nashville International Airport to its growing network, including Los Angeles, Portland, and Providence with fares as low as $69 one-way.
These routes will bring Sun Country’s total nonstop offerings from BNA to nine. Existing routes include Tampa, New Orleans, Orlando, Fort Myers, Miami and Minneapolis.
The new routes include:
Los Angeles (LAX): Nonstop service starting April 8, four round trips per week (Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday). One-way fares as low as $89*
Portland (PDX): Nonstop service starts May 2, two round trips per week (Thursday and Sunday), with service moving to four times per week on June 6 (Monday and Friday added. One-way fares as low as $109*
Providence (PVD): Nonstop service starts April 8, four round trips per week (Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday)
One-way fares as low as $69*
*Fares are limited and not available on all flights, days and times. Purchase by Jan. 15, 2019 at suncountry.com. Schedules and fares are subject to change.