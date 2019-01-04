Sun Country adds flights to L.A., Portland, Providence

VOL. 43 | NO. 1 | Friday, January 4, 2019

Sun Country Airlines is adding three seasonal nonstop routes from Nashville International Airport to its growing network, including Los Angeles, Portland, and Providence with fares as low as $69 one-way.

These routes will bring Sun Country’s total nonstop offerings from BNA to nine. Existing routes include Tampa, New Orleans, Orlando, Fort Myers, Miami and Minneapolis.

The new routes include:

Los Angeles (LAX): Nonstop service starting April 8, four round trips per week (Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday). One-way fares as low as $89*

Portland (PDX): Nonstop service starts May 2, two round trips per week (Thursday and Sunday), with service moving to four times per week on June 6 (Monday and Friday added. One-way fares as low as $109*

Providence (PVD): Nonstop service starts April 8, four round trips per week (Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday)

One-way fares as low as $69*

*Fares are limited and not available on all flights, days and times. Purchase by Jan. 15, 2019 at suncountry.com. Schedules and fares are subject to change.