The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 1 | Friday, January 4, 2019

Amazon emerges as most valuable US firm amid market turmoil

Updated 3:34PM
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Amazon, which is opening an operation center and adding 5,000 high-paying jobs in Nashville this year, has eclipsed Microsoft as the most valuable publicly traded company in the U.S. as a see-sawing stock market continues to reshuffle corporate America's pecking order.

The shift occurred Monday after Amazon's shares rose 3 percent to close at $1,629.51 and lifted the e-commerce leader's market value to $797 billion. Meanwhile, Microsoft's stock edged up by less than 1 percent to finish at $102.06, leaving the computer software maker's value at $784 billion.

