Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 1 | Friday, January 4, 2019

Tennessee governor renames state park for Alexander

Updated 11:05AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

FLAG POND (AP) — Gov. Bill Haslam has renamed a state park to honor Tennessee's senior U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander.

Haslam announced Monday he had signed an executive order renaming Rocky Fork State Park in Unicoi County as Lamar Alexander Rocky Fork State Park.

The outgoing governor says the Republican senator's commitment to preservation and record of service prompted him to make the change.

Alexander helped secure more than $30 million to purchase the Rocky Fork tract in 2006 and add it to the Cherokee National Forest.

In 2012, Haslam announced he would convert more 2,000 acres (809 hectare) of the Rocky Fork tract into Tennessee's 55th state park where Alexander was in attendance.

Rocky Fork is a 10,000-acre (4,050 hectare) tract of mountainous land with elevations as high as 4,800 feet (1,463 meters).

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0