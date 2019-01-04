Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 1 | Friday, January 4, 2019

Schumer: Dem says Trump threatened 'years' for shutdown

Updated 1:19PM
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump told congressional leaders he'd keep the government closed "for a very long period of time, months or even years." That's according to Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, who was among those meeting with Trump at the White House on Friday.

The partial government shutdown over Trump's demand for money to build a border wall with Mexico is in its 14th day.

Schumer said the Democratic leaders "told the president we needed the government open. He resisted."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called it a "lengthy and sometimes contentious" meeting. She said, "We cannot resolve this until we open up government."

Trump convened the Democratic and Republican leaders for the second negotiation this week. The president is insisting on $5 billion for the border wall, but legislation for that does not have support from Congress.

