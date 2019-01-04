General Motors' product development chief named president

VOL. 43 | NO. 1 | Friday, January 4, 2019

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors has promoted product development chief Mark Reuss (Royce) to company president.

The longtime GM engineer replaces Dan Ammann, who is now CEO of GM's autonomous vehicle unit called Cruise Automation.

Reuss will continue to lead product development and the Cadillac luxury brand, which he took on last year. In his new job, he'll also head the company's quality organization.

Reuss has been with the company for his entire career starting as an intern in 1983. In the past he has run operations in North America and Australia as well as GM's engineering unit.

GM says he has been leading a transformation of the company's product development workforce to improve quality and speed up bringing new vehicles to market.