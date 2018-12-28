Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 52 | Friday, December 28, 2018

Trump says he's ready to meet again with North Korean leader

Updated 12:46PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he's ready to meet again with Kim Jong Un to discuss North Korea's nuclear weapons.

In a Cabinet meeting Wednesday, Trump said he'd just received a letter from the North Korean leader.

Earlier in the day, Trump tweeted that Kim has pledged not to make or test nuclear weapons, or give them to others.

During his three summits with the leader of South Korea and a meeting with Trump in June, Kim has signed vague statements pledging a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula, but he's not described how and when it would occur.

Follow-up nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang have stalled.

Still, Trump says his engagement with North Korea helped stave off what he says "could have been World War III."

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0