Franklin Synergy opens new location

VOL. 43 | NO. 1 | Friday, January 4, 2019

Franklin Synergy Bank will open its newest branch in Franklin, 5040 Carothers Parkway, Suite 109 in the Carothers Crossing development.

The bank continues to expand the bank’s Middle Tennessee footprint. “Franklin Synergy Bank’s expansion in Franklin is an investment in our community,” says Richard Herrington, Franklin Synergy Bank Chairman and CEO. “While it adds to our convenient locations for our local clients, it also enhances our position as a key player in the development of the communities we serve.”

Franklin Synergy will host a grand opening celebration Friday, Feb. 8, 8:30-10:30 a.m.

The newly constructed 3,600-square-foot branch will offer drive-through banking and ATM services. Operating hours are 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Pivot Point earns ‘Best and Brightest’

Pivot Point Consulting of Brentwood has been named one of the “Best and Brightest Companies to Work For,’’ in the U.S.

It is the fifth consecutive year for the company to receive the designation.

The news comes shortly after the company was ranked #20 in Consulting Magazine’s Fastest Growing Firms 2018 list.

The National Association for Business Resources annually sponsors the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For competition, which highlights organizations that deliver exceptional human resource practices and an impressive commitment to their employees. Companies are evaluated based on communication, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition, retention and other related criteria.

Gen Cap America makes purchase

Gen Cap America, a private investment firm headquartered in Nashville, has acquired Blower Application Company Inc., from TKO Miller.

BloApCo designs and manufactures highly engineered solid waste and scrap handling systems and process equipment. BloApCo’s products include shredding systems, trim handling systems, material handling fans, and conveying systems primarily utilized in the paper, packaging, and corrugated industries. BloApCo is headquartered in Wisconsin.

“Having been BloApCo’s owners for over 30 years, it was very important for my partner, Mike Young, and me to find a buyer that was going to maintain the company’s legacy after we retired,” says John Stanislowski, BloApCo’s president. “We not only feel that Gen Cap will be excellent stewards of what made BloApCo successful for the past 85 years, but that they will also partner with existing management and invest in continued growth and development of the business.”

“BloApCo’s reputation in its markets and track record of success made it a very attractive company to an extensive number of potential buyers,” says Tim Oleszczuk, managing director at TKO Miller. “Gen Cap stood out because its vision for the business and its support and relationship with current management lined up particularly well with the sellers’ objectives.”

Jason Foundation sets training record

The Jason Foundation, Inc., headquartered in Hendersonville, announces that the organization has provided more than 225,000 educator trainings on youth suicide awareness and prevention in 2018.

The number represents a record number of trainings for The Jason Foundation in a calendar year.

JFI, was founded in 1997 after the tragic death of Jason Flatt, the 16-year-old son of Clark Flatt, is a nationally recognized leader in suicide awareness and prevention and an active member of the National Council for Suicide Prevention.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide is the 2nd leading cause of death for youth ages 10-24 in the nation.

The National Strategy for Suicide Prevention details the importance that educators can play in the prevention of youth suicide. Four out of five people who attempt suicide exhibit clear warning signs prior to the attempt. An educator’s role in suicide prevention is not found in counseling young people, but being better able to identify and assist students who may be struggling with thoughts of suicide.

Relatient partners with Compulink

Relatient, a patient-centered engagement company based in Franklin, announces a partnership with Compulink Healthcare Solutions.

Compulink is the creator of Advantage SMART Practice, an all-in-one EHR and practice management solution powered by artificial intelligence.

“Compulink has a highly rated EHR/PM system and Relatient is excited to bring the next generation of practice automation and patient engagement to practices representing a wide range of specialties and healthcare practices across the U.S.,” says Robbie Abt, senior vice president of sales and business development at Relatient. “We are pleased to integrate with Compulink and offer a seamless, automated solution to their customers.”

American Addiction, YPR work jointly on recovery

Brentwood-based American Addiction Centers a national provider of drug and alcohol addiction treatment services, is now partnering with Young People In Recovery.

YPR is an organization that provides resources and services to the recovery community. The two organizations will work together to ensure that young people in particular struggling with addiction are able to research and find quality addiction treatment options online.

“With Young People In Recovery as our partner, American Addiction Centers is even better positioned to help those seeking treatment options online find the help they need,” says Stephen Ebbett, chief digital and marketing officer of American Addiction Centers. “We know that a majority of people begin their search for help online. That’s especially true for the younger generation of digital natives. Our partnership with YPR will ensure we are always innovating to stay ahead of the curve and make sure patients can easily find treatment that’s right for them.”

Research has found the majority of those who attend addiction treatment centers start by looking for treatment centers online.

WellSky partners with PlayMaker Health

Franklin’s PlayMaker Health, a post-acute growth platform, and WellSky, have announced a partnership.

WellSky’s home health and hospice software will combine with PlayMaker’s purpose-built growth platform, providing up-to-date market data alongside customer relationship management functionality and mobile CRM.

“As we’ve worked with providers over the past 10 years, we know providers need a fully-integrated growth solution that offers visibility across their market, their referral sources, and their sales team, all in one place,” says John Griscavage, chief executive officer of PlayMaker Health.

“Our partnership with WellSky allows us to continue delivering on that promise by combining EHR and business development data with meaningful market data and proven CRM tools, giving home health and hospice organizations a clear advantage over their competition.”

FACTOR takes on new research project

Nashville-based FACTOR, Inc., a risk management company, has partnered with Spill Center on a new research and development project funded by the U.S. Department of Transportation Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration.

The companies are working to develop HazSMART, an integrated technology for hazardous materials shippers, transporters, first responders, and others involved in the transportation and handling of hazmat.

The project, lasting until September 2020, will result in a pilot implementation of HazSMART to assess its adoptability and long-term utility.

“The HazSMART technology will ultimately support decision-making, facilitate emergency preparedness, and improve response throughout the hazmat transportation lifecycle,” says Dr. Mark Lepofsky, FACTOR vice president and COO.

“The transportation of hazardous materials is vital to the health, welfare, and economy of the United States, but the attendant risks must be carefully managed. Shipments must be prepared correctly, transported safely and securely, delivered to the correct consignee, and unloaded safely,” says Tom Moses, Spill Center president.

JenAir brand opens showroom at A-1

JenAir, a luxury kitchen appliance brand, has opened a new showroom at A-1 Appliance in Nashville. The store at 5410 Harding Pike is the first in JenAir’s growth plan.

“The opening of the new JennAir experience at A-1 Appliance is a revolutionary change for Nashville,” says Steve Scherer, owner of A-1 Appliance. “For the past 36 years, my clients have begged for cutting-edge appliances – design that sets them apart from the masses and is truly reflective of their own personal style.

“The arrival of the RISE and NOIR design expressions are the crystal-clear response to that. It’s impossible to come into my showroom without wondering what’s behind the JennAir wall, and with the backing of Whirlpool Corporation, I have no doubt that the products on display are the real deal.”

Genesco hands out shoes to school kids

Genesco’s annual Cold Feet Warm Shoes giveaway fitted more than 400 students with shoes and hats this year.

The event, which included more than 200 company employees, celebrated its 29th year.

Company volunteers recently set up a mock shoe store in Nashville’s Park Avenue Elementary gym to provide a fun, empowering experience for the children.

Dead Horse honored for ‘Elvis, Strait, to Jesus’

Nashville-based agency Dead Horse Branding earned four national awards for their work on “Elvis, Strait, to Jesus,’’ a coffee table book compiling the 40-plus year career of renowned country music producer, Tony Brown.

“This was a labor-intensive project that would not have been completed without Rick,” says Brown of Dead Horse art director, Rick Caballo. “Rick brought the integrity to the project that I’m not sure I could have trusted someone else to deliver.

“Elvis, Strait, to Jesus,’’ won gold for the best published book for the 11th Annual International Design Award, along with three New York City Big Book awards.

Recognized for his work on the book, Caballo was named one of Graphic Design USA Magazine’s 2018 People to Watch, and he earned the magazine’s award for the best brand identity-logo he created for Steven Tyler’s solo band, Loving Mary.