Stites & Harbison welcomes Schwegler

Schwegler

Michael Schwegler has joined Stites & Harbison’s Real Estate & Banking Service Group as a member of the firm.

Schwegler represents lenders, creditors and businesses in commercial and consumer lending transactions, consumer finance regulation and compliance, real estate, workouts, bankruptcy and commercial litigation matters. He has extensive experience handling commercial lending and real estate transactions.

Schwegler also has a broad background litigating and trying cases in state, federal and appellate courts, including successful arguments in the Sixth Circuit and the Tennessee Court of Appeals.

Schwegler was a member at MBC Law in Nashville prior to joining Stites & Harbison. Before that, he was an assistant attorney general for the State of Tennessee.

Longtime Rotary Club leader to retire in June

Buchanan

Suzanne Buchanan, the longtime executive director of the Rotary Club of Nashville, will retire next summer after more than 30 years at the helm.

“You can’t talk about the Rotary Club of Nashville without talking about Suzanne Buchanan,” said Ronald Roberts, president of the Rotary Club of Nashville. “Suzanne has led our organization to unprecedented growth, success and impact. And through her efforts, the club is well positioned to continue making a difference in the lives of Middle Tennesseans. We appreciate everything she’s done.”

“For more than 30 years, it has been my privilege to lead the Rotary Club of Nashville and to have worked with some of Nashville’s most influential business and civic leaders. I am proud to be a part of this amazing Club and the incredible impact made through the Club’s community service initiatives. Nashville is a better place because of the efforts of Rotary,” said Buchanan.

While Buchanan is stepping down as executive director, she will still be a member of the club.

Hermitage names historic gardens manager

Edmonds

The historic gardens at the home of the seventh president of the United States have a new caretaker with the appointment of Sarah Edmonds. She will be serving as the historic gardens manager at Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage and will be the public face of the gardens.

Edmonds will be responsible for developing and implementing long-range care plans to preserve and maintain The Hermitage gardens in a manner that is both historically accurate and aesthetically pleasing, while striving to educate visitors and the public about The Hermitage gardens’ history and plants.

While in the position of historic gardens manager, Edmonds plans to create a community garden, among other initiatives.

Prior to joining The Hermitage, Edmonds held positions with The Historic Farm at Glen Leven and Food and Farm at Lafayette College. Throughout most of her career, Edmonds has experience caring for, maintaining and properly cultivating various gardens.

Davidson Homes adds to leadership team

Duriez

Davidson Homes, a regional home builder, has hired Greg Duriez as regional president and Lindsey Tapscott as director of marketing. The hirings come as Davidson Homes rapidly expands across the Southeast, buying lots in both Nashville and Raleigh, North Carolina, with plans to expand to other Southeast markets.

Duriez brings 29 years of experience in the new home industry to Davidson Homes. Most recently, he served as the Atlanta division president for Century Communities.

Tapscott

He has worked for Pulte Homes, HVR Ryan Homes and KB Home. As Davidson Homes’ regional president, Duriez will oversee all ongoing operations in Alabama, North Carolina and Tennessee and lead the charge for expansion into additional Southeast markets.

Tapscott joins Davidson Homes from Fatback Pig Project, a project to help re-employ Alabama farmers. She brings 10 years of sales and marketing experience to her role, developing sales and marketing strategies for such organizations as Capstone Bank, Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q/Taziki’s Café and Apple Lane Farms. Tapscott will develop, manage and execute the company’s marketing strategies and lead the new community launch process as director of marketing.

LBMC adds employees to Brentwood office

LBMC, one of the Southeast’s largest accounting and business consulting firms, has added the following employees to its Nashville office.

• Faran Abdi has joined the audit division as a staff accountant. He holds his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville.

• Jasmine Bonnell has joined the audit division as a senior accountant. She previously served as a senior accountant for RSM US LLP. She holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Arizona State University and a master’s degree from Keller Graduate School of Management.

• Monica Breland has joined the tax division as a staff accountant. She holds her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Mississippi.

• Logan Frost has joined the employment partners division as a benefits account specialist, working with companies to coordinate benefits for their employees and families. He previously served as a sales representative for US Health Advisors. He holds a degree from the University of Mississippi.

• Hannah Gamage has joined the employment partners division as a payroll specialist. She previously served as an audit intern for Genesco. She holds a degree from Lipscomb University.

• Alan Greenleaf has joined the technology solutions division as a software developer where he works with full stack .Net development. He previously served as a senior developer for SMS Holdings Corporation. He attended Middle Tennessee State University.

• Rachel Greenwood has joined the employment partners division as a human resources assistant working on background checks. She attended the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

• Haley Gribler has joined the litigation valuation division as a staff analyst. She holds a degree from Lee University.

• Alex Jager has joined the audit division as a staff accountant. He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Auburn University.

• Hunter Johnson has joined the audit division as a staff accountant. He previously served as an intern with LBMC. He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville.

• Anna Jones has joined the tax division as a staff accountant. She previously served as an intern with LBMC. She holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Kentucky.

• Neil Mattingly has joined the audit division as a staff accountant. He previously served as an accounting intern for Seikowave, Inc. He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Kentucky.

• Alyssa McCord has joined the information security division as head of growth, developing and implementing marketing programs to grow and expand the firm’s information security business. She previously served as marketing director for Eat Well Nashville. She holds a degree from the Berklee College of Music ?and HubSpot Inbound Marketing Certification.

• John McGee has joined the tax division as a staff accountant. He previously served as an audit intern for Blankenship CPA Group. He holds a degree from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville and a master’s degree from Middle Tennessee State University.

• Maddy Minton has joined the employment partners division as a financial support specialist. She holds a degree from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville.

• Mike Mokry has joined the technology solutions division as a Microsoft Dynamics Great Plains consultant. He previously served as business applications manager for Black Horse Carriers, Inc. He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Governor’s State University.

• Dan Mollet has joined the W Squared division as a staff accountant. He previously served as a staff accountant on the international accounting team for C.H. Robinson. He holds a degree from Missouri Baptist University and is in the process of earning his MAcc.

• Zach Moore has joined the audit division as a staff accountant. He previously served as a staff accountant for EY. He holds his bachelor’s degree from the University of Richmond.

• Harrison Mount has joined the audit division as a staff accountant. He holds his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Mississippi.

• Andrea Netterville has joined the procurement division as a senior category manager and is responsible for strategic procurement and management of the IT and professional services categories, driving efficiencies and fostering strong supplier relationships. She previously served as a senior buyer for Schneider Electric USA Inc. She holds a degree from Tennessee Technological University and a master’s degree from Wake Forest University. She is a member of the Institute for Supply Management and officer of Toastmasters.

• Adam Nosek has joined the audit division as a staff accountant. He holds a degree from the University of Kentucky.

• Abigail Phillips has joined the human resources division as a human resources specialist. She previously served as a continuing legal education coordinator for the Tennessee Bar Association. She holds a degree from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

• Aaron Powell has joined the information security division as a cyber security analyst. He previously served as an incident response analyst for Tennessee Valley Authority/Zycron. He holds a degree from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and Comptia Network+, Comptia Securty+, Comptia CySA and CCNA Cyber Operations certifications.

• Shane Rowe has joined the technology solutions division as a content services consultant specializing in OnBase by Hyland solutions. He previously served as IS supervisor for HICI. He holds a degree from Belmont University.

• Jeramy Snyder has joined the technology solutions division as a software developer. He previously served as a BI developer for Thompson Machinery. He holds a degree from Middle Tennessee State University.

• Jon Sullivan has joined the risk services division as a lead specialist working on penetration testing and risk assessments. He previously served as principal consultant for Asylas. He holds a degree from Westmont College.

• Stephen Turner has joined the audit division as a staff accountant. He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Alabama.