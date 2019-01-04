VOL. 43 | NO. 1 | Friday, January 4, 2019

First Saturday Art Crawl. Art galleries throughout downtown host receptions and art openings, presenting local and world-renowned artists and artwork. The galleries offer rare opportunities to view diverse exhibitions featuring every genre of art. Admission: Free. Most galleries serve free wine and other refreshments. 6-9 p.m. Information

Jan. 4-5

Marshmallow, Hot Chocolate Hikes

A hike in the winter woods followed by hot chocolate and roasted marshmallows. Owl’s Hill Nature Sanctuary, 545 Beech Creek Road, Brentwood. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Fee: $10-$12. Information

THROUGH JAN. 6

Smashville Holiday Festival

Public skate sessions are available in eight blocks, 11 a.m.-10:45 p.m. daily. Pond hockey is available Monday and Wednesday evenings. Prices start at $13.73. Ascend Amphitheater, 310 First Ave. S. Tickets and schedules

DEC. 28-JAN. 13

Otherworld Encounter

Explore fully interactive art installations tied together through a science fiction theme and an escape game puzzle. Visitors can see, touch, swing, play, dance, create, solve and interact with digital art and the newest creative technologies like virtual reality, augmented reality and projection art. The Fairgrounds Nashville, 500 Wedgewood Ave. 6 p.m. Fee: $16-$25. Information

MONDAY, JAN. 7

REIN Rutherford County Focus Group

Guest speaker Tim Davis will share what he has learned building houses. Keller Williams Real Estate Office, 450 St. Andrews Drive. 6:30 p.m. Fee: Free. Information

TUESDAY, JAN. 8

Williamson 101

Discover ways to get involved and meet new and existing partners. Williamson, Inc., 5055 Meridian Blvd., Suite 150. 3:30-5 p.m. Fee: Free. Information

Celebrating the Battle of New Orleans

Free admission to the Hermitage to commemorate the Battle of New Orleans, a crucial American victory during the War of 1812. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. 4580 Rachel’s Lane, Nashville. Information

WEDNEDSAY, JAN. 9

Chamber 101

An opportunity to learn about the benefits of being a member, expand your network and grow your business. Gallatin Area Chamber, 118 West Main Street, Gallatin. 10-11 a.m. Fee: Free. Register to attend. Information

THURSDAY, JAN. 10

Member Orientation

Learn about member benefits and involvement opportunities from Chamber staff, as well as the Chamber’s mission of creating regional economic prosperity. Lunch provided. Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, 211 Commerce Street, Suite 100. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: Free, but registration required. Information

Street Eats

Enjoy a gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North every Thursday! The trucks serve lunch from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Information

Business Studio: Crafting a Business Strategy for the New Year

Start the New Year with a guided workshop on creating a customized and attainable business strategy for 2019. Fort Houston, 2020 Lindell Avenue, Nashville. 3-5 p.m. Fee: Free. Business Studio gathers Nashville’s small business community, entrepreneurs, and creators for monthly events centered on growth and scaling, strategic marketing, and networking. Information

JAN. 10-13

Nashville Boat Show

Tennessee’s biggest boating event will have hundreds of boats to board and buy, as well as activities for families, interactive educational experiences and entertainment. Music City Center, 201 5th Ave. S., Nashville. 13 and older $12. Information and full event schedule

MONDAY, JAN. 14

REIN Main Event

Topic: Cashing in Big with Student Housing Rentals. Tech Hill commons, 500 Interstate Blvd. S, Suite 210 Fee: $67- Meetup members and Guests, $97 for couple. Registration needed. Information

TUESDAY, JAN. 15

Chamber North Meet-Up

Join North Nashville business and community leaders after work to mingle and talk about news relevant to the North Nashville region. Registration for this monthly event is requested. Hors d’oeuvres and drinks will not be provided, but we encourage attendees to support Market House vendors. Nashville Farmers Market, The Picnic Tap, 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. 4:30-6 p.m. Information

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 16

Chamber West Monthly Networking Coffee

Learn more about Chamber West’s initiatives and find out how you can get involved in the continued success of this area. Hampton Inn & Suites Green Hills, 2324 Crestmoor Road, Nashville. 8-9:15 a.m. Free event but registration is required. Information

SATURDAY, JAN. 19

REIN Event

Cash in Big with Student Housing. Hear from a single mom who has 200-plus checks a month coming in, averaging $400+ a month each. Tech Hill commons, 500 Interstate Blvd. S, Suite 210 Fee: $35 Meetup members and Guests, $50 for couple. 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Information