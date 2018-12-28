Tennessee November unemployment rate down in all 95 counties

VOL. 42 | NO. 52 | Friday, December 28, 2018

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped from 3.7 percent to 3.6 percent in November.

That brought the state slightly below the national unemployment rate, which held steady at 3.7 percent for the third consecutive month. According to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, each of Tennessee's 95 counties experienced lower unemployment in November.

Williamson County had the state's lowest unemployment rate at 2.5 percent, down from 2.7 percent in October. Both Davidson and Rutherford counties had a rate of 2.6 percent in November, down from 2.9 percent the previous month.

While Lauderdale County had the highest jobless rate in November at 5.8 percent that figure was still a percentage point lower than October.