Centerstone’s Stoll wins community service award

VOL. 42 | NO. 52 | Friday, December 28, 2018

Stoll

Becky Stoll, vice president for crisis and disaster management at Centerstone, has won the 2018 Dorothea Dix Community Service Award presented by the Tennessee Association of Mental Health Organizations.

Named for the person TAMHO describes as “the most important force ever in bringing the issue of mental health to the public forum,” the award honors outstanding professionalism in behavioral health, recognizing significant contributions made over an extended period.

Stoll has spent three decades providing behavioral health care to those in greatest need, leading crisis and suicide prevention efforts on local, national and international levels. She deployed Centerstone staff to New York after 9/11 and Louisiana after 2005’s Hurricane Katrina, and she worked in China following the 2008 tsunami. After the 2010 flooding in Nashville, she worked with FEMA on the Tennessee Recovery Project to aid flood survivors who needed emotional support.

Stoll also built the team at Centerstone that handles incoming calls to nine 24/7 crisis hotlines, including Tennessee Hopeline, NFL Life Line and the National Suicide Prevention Line.

Most recently, she has played a key role in transforming the larger state of behavioral health care as a member of the Zero Suicide Advisory Group; in 2018, her work was highlighted on CNN and in USA Today, and she presented suicide prevention methods at summits in England, Belgium and Holland.

Vanderbilt names Green vice chancellor for PR

Green

Government strategist Nathan Green has been named vice chancellor for public affairs at Vanderbilt University.

Green has served as interim vice chancellor since February 2017. His appointment is pending approval by the Vanderbilt University Board of Trust.

As interim vice chancellor, Green was responsible for the development and execution of advocacy plans with public officials at the federal, state and local government levels and led a 20-person team based in Nashville and Washington, D.C.

He was also responsible for developing and implementing outreach partnerships with Nashville area community and nonprofit organizations.

Green joined the university in 2014 as assistant vice chancellor for public affairs, where he developed and directed state legislative and government strategies that advanced the overall interests of Vanderbilt University. He was also responsible for state government advocacy and strategy for Vanderbilt University Medical Center prior to its transition to a separate nonprofit entity in 2016.

Prior to joining Vanderbilt, Green served 14 years as a partner in the government relations firm RobinsonGreen. He took a lead role in negotiating agreements on some of the biggest issues before the General Assembly.

From 1994 to 2000, Green served as executive assistant to Shelby County Mayor Jim Rout. In that role, he served as the administrator of the mayor’s office where he coordinated all engagement initiatives with county commission and state legislature and served as the liaison to hundreds of neighborhood and community organizations.

A Tennessee native and graduate of the University of Memphis, Green began his career in the office of the Shelby County Trustee.

FirstBank recruits financial center manager

Robb

Nashville native Mary-Grace Robb has joined FirstBank as the financial center manager in Brentwood. In her new role, Robb will oversee branch operations, build relationships with customers and businesses, and help grow the Nashville and Brentwood markets.

Before joining FirstBank, Robb served as a client service advisor, branch manager and client service manager at financial institutions in Nashville. She was responsible for managing client communication and providing quality customer service while growing the company’s business.

TBA selects attorneys for Leadership Law Class

The Tennessee Bar Association has selected 35 attorneys, including 15 from Nashville, from across the state for its 2019 Leadership Law program.

Now in its 16th year, Leadership Law is designed to equip Tennessee lawyers with the vision, knowledge and skills necessary to serve as leaders in their profession and local communities.

The class will meet for its first session in January, and then spend the next six months learning about leadership in the legal profession, issues in the courts, policymaking in state government and the importance of community service.

Class members are: