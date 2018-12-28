VOL. 42 | NO. 52 | Friday, December 28, 2018

Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl. Purdue vs. Auburn, Friday, 12:30 p.m., Nissan Stadium. Information

FRIDAY, DEC. 28

Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl Black Tie Moving Pregame Tailgate Party

Live entertainment with the Kelly Long Band outside the South End Zone between gates 8 & 9 at Nissan Stadium. This hospitality event features an all-you-can-eat buffet with beer, wine and specialty cocktails. $75. 9:30 a.m.-noon. Information

Music at the Frist

Pianist Embers Music. Frist Art Museum, 919 Broadway. Fee: Free. Information

THROUGH DEC. 30

Cheekwood’s Holiday Lights

The event, in its fourth year, features a million lights on a one-mile course offering lights and holiday experiences designed to appeal to all ages. 5-10 p.m. Fee: Adults $22, youth $17, 2 and younger free. Information

THROUGH DEC. 31

Free Mondays at the Frist

The Frist will offer free admission to guests bringing nonperishable food items for Second Harvest of Middle Tennessee. Collection barrels are next to the Visitors Services Desk. The items most needed are peanut butter, canned meat, canned vegetables and fruit and cereal. 919 Broadway, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Information: www.fristartmuseum.org/news/detail/frist-art-museum-announces-details-of-annual-second-harvest-food-drive

DEC. 28-29

Marshmallow, Hot Chocolate Hikes

A hike in the winter woods followed by hot chocolate and roasted marshmallows. Owl’s Hill Nature Sanctuary, 545 Beech Creek Road, Brentwood. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Fee: $10-$12. Additional dates: Jan. 4-5. Information

DEC. 29-30

Nashville Cat Club’s Annual Show

The Nashville Cat Club presents its annual CFA-sponsored show featuring many pedigreed cats and kittens and household pets competing for ribbons and titles. There will be shopping, raffles, door prizes and more. Agriculture Building, Tennessee State Fairgrounds. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Fee: $7 adults, $5 seniors and children 12 and younger. $18 family. Children 2 and younger free. Information

MONDAY, DEC. 31

Jack Daniel’s Music City Midnight: New Year’s Eve in Nashville

Lineup includes Keith Urban, Peter Frampton, Brett Young, Judah & The Lion, Caitlyn Smith, Devon, Gilfillian and the Fisk Jubilee Singers. Bicentennial Capital Mall State Park. Gates open at 4 p.m. Information

THROUGH JAN. 6

Smashville Holiday Festival

Daily public skating available daily. Pond hockey is available on Monday and Wednesday evenings. Prices start at $13.73. Tickets and schedules

DEC. 28-JAN. 13

Otherworld Encounter

Explore fully interactive art installations tied together through a science fiction theme and an escape game puzzle. Visitors can see, touch, swing, play, dance, create, solve and interact with digital art and the newest creative technologies like virtual reality, augmented reality and projection art. The Fairgrounds Nashville, 500 Wedgewood Ave. 6 p.m. Fee: $16-$25. Information

SATURDAY, JAN. 5

First Saturday Art Crawl

Art galleries throughout downtown host receptions and art openings, presenting local and world-renowned artists and artwork. The galleries offer rare opportunities to view diverse exhibitions featuring every genre of art. Admission: Free. Most galleries serve free wine and other refreshments. 6-9 p.m. Information

TUESDAY, JAN. 8

Williamson 101

Attend Williamson 101 to learn how to maximize your partnership. Discover ways to get involved. Meet other new and existing partners. Williamson, Inc., 5055 Meridian Blvd., Suite 150. 3:30-5 p.m. Fee: Free. Information

Celebrate the Battle of New Orleans at the Hermitage

Enjoy free admission to the Hermitage to commemorate the Battle of New Orleans, a crucial American victory during the War of 1812. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. 4580 Rachel’s Lane, Nashville. Information: www.thehermitage.com/event/battle-of-new-orleans-day-free-admission/

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 9

Gallatin Chamber 101

An opportunity to learn about the Chamber’s role in the community and the benefits of being a member. Gallatin Area Chamber, 118 West Main Street, Gallatin. 10-11 a.m. Fee: Free. Register to attend. Information

THURSDAY, JAN. 10

Nashville Chamber Member Orientation

Learn about member benefits and involvement opportunities from Chamber staff, as well as how businesses play a role in the Chamber’s mission of creating regional economic prosperity. Lunch provided. Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, 211 Commerce Street, Suite 100. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: Free, but registration required. Information

Business Studio: Crafting a Business Strategy for the New Year

Start the New Year with a guided workshop on creating a customized and attainable business strategy for 2019. Attendees will walk away armed with a strategy model; the ability to articulate values, purpose and goals; and tie the strategic mission to purposeful milestones. Fort Houston, 2020 Lindell Avenue, Nashville. 3-5 p.m. Fee: Free. Business Studio gathers Nashville’s small business community, entrepreneurs, and creators for monthly events centered on growth and scaling, strategic marketing, and networking. Come connect with other local leaders the second Thursday of every month.

JAN. 10-13

Nashville Boat Show

Tennessee’s biggest boating event will have hundreds of boats to board and buy. Plus activities for families, interactive educational experiences, and entertainment. Music City Center, 201 5th Ave. S., Nashville. Fee: 13 and older $12. Information and full event schedule