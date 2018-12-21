Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 51 | Friday, December 21, 2018

Haslam grants 11 people executive clemency

NASHVILLE (AP) — Gov. Bill Haslam has granted executive clemency to 11 people as he inches closer to the end of his final term in office.

Haslam announced Thursday he issued pardons to seven people and commutations to four people. Neither action resulted in the immediate release of anyone from prison.

Previously, Haslam had granted one commutation, eight pardons and one exoneration.

Haslam says he's continuing to review and consider clemency requests, including Cyntoia Brown — a woman convicted of murdering a man when she was a 16-year-old prostitute that has gained national attention.

Kim Kardashian West, Rihanna and other celebrities have supported Brown as she fights her life sentence for killing a man who had picked her up for sex. Her lawyers say she was a sex-trafficking victim afraid for her life.

