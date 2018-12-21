Audit: Some Tennessee teachers didn't have proper licenses

VOL. 42 | NO. 51 | Friday, December 21, 2018

NASHVILLE (AP) — A state audit says a Tennessee public school district placed teachers in classrooms without proper licensing or endorsements.

The Tennessean reported Thursday that the audit looked at Cheatham County School District practices from 2014 to 2018 and found it didn't comply with the state's teacher licensing policy.

The state Comptroller of the Treasury audit says four of the 186 county teachers were found to not have teacher licenses. It says two didn't have active teaching licenses, and nine teachers were licensed but taught classes they weren't qualified to teach.

County School District Spokesman Tim Adkins says the issues highlighted in the audit are from years ago and have been addressed.

The audit also says Cheatham and Dickson County school districts didn't have formal hiring procedures, leading to inconsistent personnel documentation.