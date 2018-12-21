UT adviser who allegedly harassed student put on paid leave

VOL. 42 | NO. 51 | Friday, December 21, 2018

KNOXVILLE (AP) — A University of Tennessee, Knoxville, academic adviser accused of sexually harassing students at his previous university has been placed on paid administrative leave.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports Lee W. Waldrep also was barred from campus Monday. The adviser in the College of Architecture and Design started in March after the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign finished its investigation into claims made by eight female students.

Equal Employment Opportunity Investigator Claire Sharples Brooks said in a report that some described similar incidents with Waldrep, including touching of their buttocks or back. It says colleagues intervened because Waldrep's pattern of behavior was so pervasive and well known within the school. The report says Waldrep denied the allegations.

Tyra Haag with UT says a decision about Waldrep's employment is expected this week.