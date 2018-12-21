Automakers group warns of no-deal Brexit danger

VOL. 42 | NO. 51 | Friday, December 21, 2018

LONDON (AP) — Britain's main lobby group for the automotive industry has warned of a "catastrophe" if the country crashes out of the European Union without a deal.

In a statement, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said a "no-deal" Brexit "must be taken off the table or risk destroying the automotive industry and the hundreds of thousands of jobs it supports."

Both Britain and the EU ramped up their "no-deal" preparations this week amid a political impasse in the British Parliament. Prime Minister Theresa May has postponed a vote on her Brexit deal with the EU until mid-January because she knew she didn't command a majority of lawmakers.

Should Britain crash out of the EU on March 29 without a deal, SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes says the industry "would face immediate delivery shortages, additional costs and uncertainty, which will seriously damage our sector."