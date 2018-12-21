Middle Tennessee real estate trends for November 2018

VOL. 42 | NO. 51 | Friday, December 21, 2018

The number of units recorded in Nashville and Davidson County were down slightly in November while average home sales prices leveled out.

There were 1,280 home sales recorded for the month averaging $341,523 compared to 1,331 sales recorded last November averaging $332,990, resulting in a 3 percent increase in price.

The median home sale price was up 7 percent from November 2017 to $273,500.

Year-to-date home sales are down 7 percent and average sales prices are up 8 percent from the same period of 2017.

Antioch (37013) had the most home sales for the month with 160 recorded averaging $214,389.

Green Hills (37215) recorded the highest average sales price for the month of $746,555 across 65 sales.

46 percent of home sales recorded in November were between $150,000 and $299,999.

Home sales over $1 million were down 5 percent from last November with 36 sales recorded for the month compared to 38 in November 2017.

Davidson County by Price Range

Davidson County by Zip Code

Williamson County's November home sales were down 6 percent with 456 recorded for the month compared to 486 recorded in November 2017.

Average home sales prices were up 8 percent from last year reaching $564,838 compared to $525,185 last November. The median sale price for the month was $489,900, up 9 percent from November 2017.

Year-to-date average home sales prices are up 9 percent and the number of units sold are up 1 percent from last year.

Franklin West (37064) had the most home sales for the month with 139 sales recorded averaging $545,866.

Bellevue (37221) had the highest average sales price of $845,112 across 5 sales.

Home sales over $1 million were up 21 percent with 41 recorded for the month compared to 34 recorded in November 2017.

30 percent of home sales for the month were between $350,000-$499,999.

Williamson County by Price Range

Williamson County by Zip Code

Rutherford County's home sales fell 7 percent in November with 649 recorded for the month compared to 700 in November 2017.

Average sales prices were up 6 percent to $259,829 compared to $244,376 last November. The median price was $245,000, up 7 percent from the prior year.

Through the first eleven months of 2018 home sales are down 2 percent and average sales prices are up 9 percent from last year.

Murfreesboro (37128) recorded the most home sales for the month with 206 sales averaging $274,705.

The 37135 ZIP code recorded the highest average sales price of $462,658 across 4 sales.

64 percent of home sales for the month were between $150,000-$299,999.

Rutherford County by Price Range

Rutherford County by Zip Code

Sumner County home sales were down 15 percent in November with 344 sales recorded compared to 405 recorded in November 2017.

Average sales prices were virtually unchanged at $283,018 compared to $281,609 last November. The median price was up 1 percent to $262,900.

Year-to-date home sales are down 5 percent and average sales prices are up 5 percent from the same period of 2017.

Hendersonville (37075) recorded the most home sales for the month with 117 averaging $313,304.

Gallatin (37066) recorded the highest average sales price of $322,682 across 113 sales.

49 percent of home sales in November were between $150,000-$299,999.

Sumner County by Price Range

Sumner County by Zip Code