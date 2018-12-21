Top Middle Tennessee commercial sales for November 2018

|570 Church
|Brentwood
|37027
|11/9
|Estates At Brentwood LLC
|SCG/TBR Brentwood Owner LLC
|$57,500,000
|200, 210 Athens, 271 French Landing
|Nashville
|37228
|11/1
|Albany Road-Metrocenter Plaza LLC
|IPC Metrocenter LLC
|$51,250,000
|455 Arbor
|Antioch
|37013
|11/19
|4 Fifty Five LP
|455 Arbor Place LLC
|$39,500,000
|2310 12th
|Nashville
|37204
|11/21
|Tribridge Co-Invest 47 LLC; TG Twelve South Tic Ll
|Twelve South Flats LLC
|$28,250,000
|1910 State
|Nashville
|37203
|11/13
|Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital
|Faison-Baptist 300 LLC
|$25,161,281
|1019 Patricia
|Nashville
|37217
|11/19
|Stone Owner LLC
|Stone Ridge Apts LLC
|$18,575,000
|307, 311 Glengarry
|Nashville
|37217
|11/19
|Bristol Owner LLC
|Bristol Ridge Apts LLC
|$10,400,000
|0 State
|Nashville
|37203
|11/13
|Heritage Medical Dev Group LLC
|Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital
|$10,288,719
|0 State
|Nashville
|37203
|11/13
|Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital
|Faison-Baptist 222 LLC
|$9,338,719
|394 Harding
|Nashville
|37211
|11/5
|Vm Premier Mob LLC
|Premier Medical Center LLC
|$8,400,000
|0 Athens
|Nashville
|37228
|11/8
|Athens Way Nashville LLC
|SEV Metrocenter Iv LLC
|$8,000,000
|570 Metroplex
|Nashville
|37211
|11/6
|HRC Metroplex LLC; HRC Metroplex Reverse LLC
|MG Inv Prop
|$8,000,000
|1215, 1221 Broadway
|Nashville
|37203
|11/30
|Nashville Broadway LLC
|Bridgestone Retail Operations LLC
|$7,000,000
|1101 Grundy
|Nashville
|37203
|11/16
|1101 Grundy Prop Owner LLC
|Gulch Grundy Partners Gp
|$4,750,000
|1212, 1214, 1218 McGavock
|Nashville
|37203
|11/2
|Hale Jewell M; Kirby Robert L
|McGavock Street Part
|$4,500,000
|514, 517, 518, 520 Iris
|Nashville
|37204
|11/19
|UMG Recordings Inc
|Kiva Studios of Nashville Gp
|$4,333,060
|94 Twin Hills
|Madison
|37115
|11/2
|FC Twin Hills Opco LLC
|Rivergate Realty LLC
|$4,130,000
|910, 912, 926 13th
|Nashville
|37212
|11/6
|African Methodist Episcopal Church Inc
|Greater Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church; Greater Bethel AME Church
|$4,000,000
|300 Great Circle
|Nashville
|37228
|11/19
|Cumberland Behavioral Health LLC
|SEV Metrocenter Iv LLC
|$3,997,065
|0 Maxwell
|Antioch
|37013
|11/19
|American Homes Inv LLC
|Davenport Downs Holdings LLC
|$3,300,000
|0 Professional Park
|Gdlttsville
|37072
|11/2
|3LS Prop Inc
|SSI Wilson Pike LLC
|$2,695,000
|400 Swiss
|Nashville
|37211
|11/16
|National Retail Prop Inc
|7A Group LLC
|$2,692,192
|1425 Gallatin
|Madison
|37115
|11/19
|RAC Land LLC
|Hippodrome Realty Inc
|$2,500,000
|801 Visco
|Nashville
|37210
|11/20
|Renaissance Stone Cutting LLC
|Garland Ellen D
|$2,400,000
|1211 57th
|Nashville
|37209
|11/21
|ECG Nations LP
|1211 57th Avenue MU LLC; 1211 57th Avenue TO LLC
|$2,100,000
|4280 Sidco
|Nashville
|37204
|11/6
|CMC Steel US LLC
|Gerdau Ameristeel Us Inc
|$2,078,400
|5751 Old Hickory
|Hermitage
|37076
|11/21
|P1 Inv LLC
|Penn Maintenance Co Inc; Penn Window & Office Cleaning Co Inc
|$2,075,000
|408 Thompson
|Nashville
|37211
|11/2
|Broadstone Kkd Portfolio LLC
|Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corp
|$2,016,000
|600 6th, 536 Lafayette
|Nashville
|37203
|11/20
|ATP Inv LLC
|CFM Inv Trust
|$2,000,000
|4334 Maxwell
|Antioch
|37013
|11/19
|AMH Davenport Dev TRS LLC
|Davenport Downs Holdings LLC
|$2,000,000
|904 Buchanan
|Nashville
|37208
|11/19
|Pichoslap Dev Co LLC
|904 Buchanan Partners
|$1,903,000
|3461 Hamilton Church
|Antioch
|37013
|11/1
|Bradburn Village Phase 4 Part
|Aycock Penny LLC
|$1,708,000
|256 Jackson Meadows
|Hermitage
|37076
|11/16
|Bush Peggy B
|Griffith Steven R; Integrity Prop Trust
|$1,625,000
|1107 17th
|Nashville
|37212
|11/29
|Miller Rentals LLC
|Waddey Ann M; Waddey Ira C Jr
|$1,500,000
|1414 Charlotte
|Nashville
|37203
|11/16
|Charlotte Ave Lodging LLC
|Patel Sanket S
|$1,400,000
|3798 Nolensville
|Nashville
|37211
|11/5
|Reyes Aurelio; Reyes Ramiro
|Moore Helen L; Moore Richard C
|$1,400,000
|5300 Hickory Hollow
|Antioch
|37013
|11/1
|Hickory Hollow Lane LLC
|B&V Venture
|$1,400,000
|9422 Highway 96
|Franklin
|37064
|11/2
|Carter Kally
|Williams Laura; Walker Philip M
|$1,375,000
|626 Old Hickory
|Nashville
|37209
|11/30
|Mapco Express Inc
|Yakabow A L
|$1,320,000
|420 Harding
|Nashville
|37211
|11/5
|Nolen Harding Prop LLC
|SSI Nolensville LLC
|$1,300,000
|3435 Lebanon
|Hermitage
|37076
|11/30
|NFA Inv Inc
|Fayman Sarah C; Kenyon Douglas Charles; Kenyon Pamela Sue; William L Abernathy 2003 Charitable Lead Trust; William L Abernathy Charitable Lead Trust; Archer John T; Faith Fayman Strong Amended & Restated Trust; Kern E Kenyon Trust
|$1,275,000
|520 Lentz
|Madison
|37115
|11/26
|Kenerson Cassandra J; Kenerson Kevin M; Lending Hand Mortgage LLC
|Freedom 4 All Inc
|$1,225,000
|120 Tredco
|Nashville
|37210
|11/1
|125 Tredco Drive LLC
|Gafford Donald R
|$1,100,000
|561 Metroplex
|Nashville
|37211
|11/6
|HRC Metroplex Reverse LLC
|MG Inv Prop
|$1,100,000
|2202 Buchanan
|Nashville
|37208
|11/9
|130 Nw 30 Street LLC
|Century Mgmt Group LLC
|$1,000,000
|5306 Hickory Hollow
|Antioch
|37013
|11/6
|Abdelmalak Sherin; Megaly Emad
|Reeves Prop
|$950,000
|620 Brentwood East
|Nashville
|37211
|11/5
|Life Church Int
|Turner Cathy Ellen
|$950,000
|7139 Centennial
|Nashville
|37209
|11/27
|Eskimo Centennial
|McGinn Kevin
|$840,000
|101 Centennial
|Nashville
|37209
|11/5
|Halloran Lori D
|Ripsale Inv LLC
|$834,000
|2515 Cruzen
|Nashville
|37211
|11/16
|Basecamp Holdings LLC
|Sheet Metal Works LLC
|$760,000
|0 4th
|Nashville
|37219
|11/27
|Tyg 423 Union LLC
|T W Nabors III Pllc
|$750,000
|1216 Old Hickory
|Madison
|37115
|11/15
|McKay Christina
|Corner Storage LLC
|$725,500
|2908 Berry Hill
|Nashville
|37204
|11/9
|Andrew Choon-Ki Hong Trust 2000
|Berry Hill Holdings LLC
|$715,000
|3550 Murfreesboro
|Antioch
|37013
|11/20
|Cambridge Southeastern Real Estate LLC
|Mt View Marketplace LLC
|$700,000
|2801 Columbine
|Nashville
|37204
|11/19
|UMG Recordings Inc
|Gary Belz Family LP
|$650,382
|801 Old Due West
|Madison
|37115
|11/9
|HTI Memorial Hospital Corp
|Metropolitan Government of Nashville
|$650,000
|512 27th
|Nashville
|37209
|11/20
|Stream Jamie Ross
|Hillsboro Corp
|$635,000
|1009, 1013 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|11/20
|Patel Manju; Patel Nanu T
|King Randalph; King Randolph
|$625,000
|514 Iris
|Nashville
|37204
|11/19
|UMG Recordings Inc
|Kiva Studios of Nashville Gp
|$610,000
|107 White Bridge
|Nashville
|37209
|11/19
|Cho Charlie Y; Cho Diana J; Cho John B
|TN Credit Union; Tennesse Teachers Credit Union
|$585,000
|330 Plus Park
|Nashville
|37217
|11/6
|Nashville Communications Inc
|JFC Enterprises Inc
|$550,000
|469 Bell
|Nashville
|37217
|11/6
|Danial Joseph
|Nasser H Zawia & Rosemary F Zawia; Village 66 Market; Zawia Nasser H; Zawia Rosemary F
|$550,000
|420 Humphreys
|Nashville
|37203
|11/8
|Wedge Prop
|Dreaminc
|$505,000
|5952 Lickton
|Gdlttsville
|37072
|11/15
|Megibben Alec S; Megibben Sarah V
|Parrish Jerry C; Parrish Shirley E
|$498,800
|4504 Nolensville
|Nashville
|37211
|11/16
|Wise Mgmt Partners
|Wright Lynda D; Wright Preston H
|$485,000
|1223 4th
|Nashville
|37208
|11/13
|Vlachos Marcy Ann
|Mathis Cory N; Mathis Nicole
|$457,000
|155 Gleaves
|Madison
|37115
|11/19
|Ventura Edwin; Ventura Patricia
|Brown Carl T Jr; Brown Stephen S
|$456,000
|2412 Plum
|Nashville
|37207
|11/9
|Rescue 1 Global
|Barnfield Billy R Jr; Barnfield Cynthia R
|$450,000
|1016 6th
|Nashville
|37207
|11/2
|Hebda Joslyn; Jackson Justin
|Open Door Prop D LLC
|$446,000
|1111 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|11/13
|4209 Associates LLC
|Edmondson Deandre
|$425,000
|2800 Columbine
|Nashville
|37204
|11/19
|UMG Recordings Inc
|2800 Columbine Revocable Trust; Belz Gary R Trustee
|$391,447
|1294 Dickerson
|Gdlttsville
|37072
|11/26
|Shams Prop LLC
|Callaghan Richard; Callaghan Selena
|$360,000
|0 Gallatin
|Madison
|37115
|11/21
|1212 Broadway Partners
|Hippodrome Realty Inc
|$350,000
|1413 Stratton
|Nashville
|37206
|11/9
|Hannahelliott LLC
|Callis George H Jr; Callis Jean J
|$322,000
|11 Music
|Nashville
|37203
|11/16
|Ikard Keith
|Eshenroder Stacie J; Eshenroder William F
|$285,000
|1516 Ordway
|Nashville
|37206
|11/9
|Capricorn Realty Inc
|Evolve Developers LLC
|$280,000
|2304 Sharondale
|Nashville
|37215
|11/2
|Gupta Prerna; Gupta Rajai; Kumar Surendra
|Lara James Adin; McDaniel Robert Tate Jr
|$278,000
|817 3rd
|Nashville
|37201
|11/5
|Tate Hunter James
|Hollingshead Mary Lynn
|$278,000
|4515, 4525 Cato
|Nashville
|37218
|11/19
|Wesnofske Brett A
|May Andrew L; May Joseph L; Stern Elizabeth May
|$265,200
|0 Battle
|Antioch
|37013
|11/7
|Farhoudi Jafar
|Heard Greg A
|$260,000
|3224, 3226 Trails End
|Nashville
|37214
|11/5
|C&C One LLC
|BGL Prop LLC
|$250,000
|2844 Greer
|Gdlttsville
|37072
|11/20
|Quinn Judi; Quinn Robert
|Winters Amy B; Winters Brandon D
|$235,000
|0 Watts
|Nashville
|37209
|11/8
|Highland Park Church Inc
|West End Community Church of Nashville Inc
|$200,000
|0 Whites Creek
|Joelton
|37080
|11/26
|Le Quy Dinh
|Anderson Pamela Diane; Jones Carmen
|$167,000
|5722 Hickory
|Nashville
|37211
|11/26
|Conroy Chasiti
|Bryant Wayne
|$150,000
|0 Glancy
|Gdlttsville
|37072
|11/26
|131 Glancy St Trust; Terry Josh Trustee
|Melton Linda
|$150,000
|741 Garrison
|Nashville
|37207
|11/27
|Brown Wanda
|Real Destiny LLC
|$150,000
|1745 24th
|Nashville
|37208
|11/7
|Maxim Holdings LLC
|Hensley Group LLC
|$149,000
|933 Warren
|Nashville
|37208
|11/15
|Durani Hamidullah
|Shekinah Glory Community Church
|$140,000
|106 Grizzard
|Nashville
|37207
|11/29
|Cammon Lawrence
|Hahn Fred W Jr
|$130,000
|609 Main
|Gdlttsville
|37072
|11/26
|Qiqieh Saed
|Felton Dale
|$125,000
|1321 Bellshire Terrace
|Nashville
|37207
|11/2
|Weaver Brian; Weaver Stephanie
|Robinson Clyde H Iv
|$119,000
|708 Luann
|Antioch
|37013
|11/1
|Mina Mouza; Souvial Eldaba
|Barrere Kathleen E Trustee; Barrere 2013 Living Trust
|$118,000
|1301 Neelys Bend
|Madison
|37115
|11/1
|McCartt Robert Joseph
|Try Prop; S B Prop LP; Try Prop LP
|$114,000
|2833 Lake Forest
|Nashville
|37217
|11/28
|Sharp Michael K
|Bishop Melissa Jill; Davey Mollie Melissa
|$109,900
|460 Great Circle
|Nashville
|37228
|11/8
|Athens Way Nashville LLC
|TN Football Inc
|$100,000
|2916 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|11/5
|Pegram David R
|Pegram Mary E; Pegram Raymond M
|$100,000