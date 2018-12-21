Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 51 | Friday, December 21, 2018

Top Middle Tennessee commercial sales for November 2018

Top commercial real estate sales, November 2018, for Davidson, Williamson, Rutherford, Wilson and Sumner counties, as compiled by Chandler Reports.

Davidson County

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersPrice
570 Church Brentwood 37027 11/9 Estates At Brentwood LLC SCG/TBR Brentwood Owner LLC $57,500,000
200, 210 Athens, 271 French Landing Nashville 37228 11/1 Albany Road-Metrocenter Plaza LLC IPC Metrocenter LLC $51,250,000
455 Arbor Antioch 37013 11/19 4 Fifty Five LP 455 Arbor Place LLC $39,500,000
2310 12th Nashville 37204 11/21 Tribridge Co-Invest 47 LLC; TG Twelve South Tic Ll Twelve South Flats LLC $28,250,000
1910 State Nashville 37203 11/13 Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital Faison-Baptist 300 LLC $25,161,281
1019 Patricia Nashville 37217 11/19 Stone Owner LLC Stone Ridge Apts LLC $18,575,000
307, 311 Glengarry Nashville 37217 11/19 Bristol Owner LLC Bristol Ridge Apts LLC $10,400,000
0 State Nashville 37203 11/13 Heritage Medical Dev Group LLC Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital $10,288,719
0 State Nashville 37203 11/13 Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital Faison-Baptist 222 LLC $9,338,719
394 Harding Nashville 37211 11/5 Vm Premier Mob LLC Premier Medical Center LLC $8,400,000
0 Athens Nashville 37228 11/8 Athens Way Nashville LLC SEV Metrocenter Iv LLC $8,000,000
570 Metroplex Nashville 37211 11/6 HRC Metroplex LLC; HRC Metroplex Reverse LLC MG Inv Prop $8,000,000
1215, 1221 Broadway Nashville 37203 11/30 Nashville Broadway LLC Bridgestone Retail Operations LLC $7,000,000
1101 Grundy Nashville 37203 11/16 1101 Grundy Prop Owner LLC Gulch Grundy Partners Gp $4,750,000
1212, 1214, 1218 McGavock Nashville 37203 11/2 Hale Jewell M; Kirby Robert L McGavock Street Part $4,500,000
514, 517, 518, 520 Iris Nashville 37204 11/19 UMG Recordings Inc Kiva Studios of Nashville Gp $4,333,060
94 Twin Hills Madison 37115 11/2 FC Twin Hills Opco LLC Rivergate Realty LLC $4,130,000
910, 912, 926 13th Nashville 37212 11/6 African Methodist Episcopal Church Inc Greater Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church; Greater Bethel AME Church $4,000,000
300 Great Circle Nashville 37228 11/19 Cumberland Behavioral Health LLC SEV Metrocenter Iv LLC $3,997,065
0 Maxwell Antioch 37013 11/19 American Homes Inv LLC Davenport Downs Holdings LLC $3,300,000
0 Professional Park Gdlttsville 37072 11/2 3LS Prop Inc SSI Wilson Pike LLC $2,695,000
400 Swiss Nashville 37211 11/16 National Retail Prop Inc 7A Group LLC $2,692,192
1425 Gallatin Madison 37115 11/19 RAC Land LLC Hippodrome Realty Inc $2,500,000
801 Visco Nashville 37210 11/20 Renaissance Stone Cutting LLC Garland Ellen D $2,400,000
1211 57th Nashville 37209 11/21 ECG Nations LP 1211 57th Avenue MU LLC; 1211 57th Avenue TO LLC $2,100,000
4280 Sidco Nashville 37204 11/6 CMC Steel US LLC Gerdau Ameristeel Us Inc $2,078,400
5751 Old Hickory Hermitage 37076 11/21 P1 Inv LLC Penn Maintenance Co Inc; Penn Window & Office Cleaning Co Inc $2,075,000
408 Thompson Nashville 37211 11/2 Broadstone Kkd Portfolio LLC Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corp $2,016,000
600 6th, 536 Lafayette Nashville 37203 11/20 ATP Inv LLC CFM Inv Trust $2,000,000
4334 Maxwell Antioch 37013 11/19 AMH Davenport Dev TRS LLC Davenport Downs Holdings LLC $2,000,000
904 Buchanan Nashville 37208 11/19 Pichoslap Dev Co LLC 904 Buchanan Partners $1,903,000
3461 Hamilton Church Antioch 37013 11/1 Bradburn Village Phase 4 Part Aycock Penny LLC $1,708,000
256 Jackson Meadows Hermitage 37076 11/16 Bush Peggy B Griffith Steven R; Integrity Prop Trust $1,625,000
1107 17th Nashville 37212 11/29 Miller Rentals LLC Waddey Ann M; Waddey Ira C Jr $1,500,000
1414 Charlotte Nashville 37203 11/16 Charlotte Ave Lodging LLC Patel Sanket S $1,400,000
3798 Nolensville Nashville 37211 11/5 Reyes Aurelio; Reyes Ramiro Moore Helen L; Moore Richard C $1,400,000
5300 Hickory Hollow Antioch 37013 11/1 Hickory Hollow Lane LLC B&V Venture $1,400,000
9422 Highway 96 Franklin 37064 11/2 Carter Kally Williams Laura; Walker Philip M $1,375,000
626 Old Hickory Nashville 37209 11/30 Mapco Express Inc Yakabow A L $1,320,000
420 Harding Nashville 37211 11/5 Nolen Harding Prop LLC SSI Nolensville LLC $1,300,000
3435 Lebanon Hermitage 37076 11/30 NFA Inv Inc Fayman Sarah C; Kenyon Douglas Charles; Kenyon Pamela Sue; William L Abernathy 2003 Charitable Lead Trust; William L Abernathy Charitable Lead Trust; Archer John T; Faith Fayman Strong Amended & Restated Trust; Kern E Kenyon Trust $1,275,000
520 Lentz Madison 37115 11/26 Kenerson Cassandra J; Kenerson Kevin M; Lending Hand Mortgage LLC Freedom 4 All Inc $1,225,000
120 Tredco Nashville 37210 11/1 125 Tredco Drive LLC Gafford Donald R $1,100,000
561 Metroplex Nashville 37211 11/6 HRC Metroplex Reverse LLC MG Inv Prop $1,100,000
2202 Buchanan Nashville 37208 11/9 130 Nw 30 Street LLC Century Mgmt Group LLC $1,000,000
5306 Hickory Hollow Antioch 37013 11/6 Abdelmalak Sherin; Megaly Emad Reeves Prop $950,000
620 Brentwood East Nashville 37211 11/5 Life Church Int Turner Cathy Ellen $950,000
7139 Centennial Nashville 37209 11/27 Eskimo Centennial McGinn Kevin $840,000
101 Centennial Nashville 37209 11/5 Halloran Lori D Ripsale Inv LLC $834,000
2515 Cruzen Nashville 37211 11/16 Basecamp Holdings LLC Sheet Metal Works LLC $760,000
0 4th Nashville 37219 11/27 Tyg 423 Union LLC T W Nabors III Pllc $750,000
1216 Old Hickory Madison 37115 11/15 McKay Christina Corner Storage LLC $725,500
2908 Berry Hill Nashville 37204 11/9 Andrew Choon-Ki Hong Trust 2000 Berry Hill Holdings LLC $715,000
3550 Murfreesboro Antioch 37013 11/20 Cambridge Southeastern Real Estate LLC Mt View Marketplace LLC $700,000
2801 Columbine Nashville 37204 11/19 UMG Recordings Inc Gary Belz Family LP $650,382
801 Old Due West Madison 37115 11/9 HTI Memorial Hospital Corp Metropolitan Government of Nashville $650,000
512 27th Nashville 37209 11/20 Stream Jamie Ross Hillsboro Corp $635,000
1009, 1013 Dickerson Nashville 37207 11/20 Patel Manju; Patel Nanu T King Randalph; King Randolph $625,000
514 Iris Nashville 37204 11/19 UMG Recordings Inc Kiva Studios of Nashville Gp $610,000
107 White Bridge Nashville 37209 11/19 Cho Charlie Y; Cho Diana J; Cho John B TN Credit Union; Tennesse Teachers Credit Union $585,000
330 Plus Park Nashville 37217 11/6 Nashville Communications Inc JFC Enterprises Inc $550,000
469 Bell Nashville 37217 11/6 Danial Joseph Nasser H Zawia & Rosemary F Zawia; Village 66 Market; Zawia Nasser H; Zawia Rosemary F $550,000
420 Humphreys Nashville 37203 11/8 Wedge Prop Dreaminc $505,000
5952 Lickton Gdlttsville 37072 11/15 Megibben Alec S; Megibben Sarah V Parrish Jerry C; Parrish Shirley E $498,800
4504 Nolensville Nashville 37211 11/16 Wise Mgmt Partners Wright Lynda D; Wright Preston H $485,000
1223 4th Nashville 37208 11/13 Vlachos Marcy Ann Mathis Cory N; Mathis Nicole $457,000
155 Gleaves Madison 37115 11/19 Ventura Edwin; Ventura Patricia Brown Carl T Jr; Brown Stephen S $456,000
2412 Plum Nashville 37207 11/9 Rescue 1 Global Barnfield Billy R Jr; Barnfield Cynthia R $450,000
1016 6th Nashville 37207 11/2 Hebda Joslyn; Jackson Justin Open Door Prop D LLC $446,000
1111 Dickerson Nashville 37207 11/13 4209 Associates LLC Edmondson Deandre $425,000
2800 Columbine Nashville 37204 11/19 UMG Recordings Inc 2800 Columbine Revocable Trust; Belz Gary R Trustee $391,447
1294 Dickerson Gdlttsville 37072 11/26 Shams Prop LLC Callaghan Richard; Callaghan Selena $360,000
0 Gallatin Madison 37115 11/21 1212 Broadway Partners Hippodrome Realty Inc $350,000
1413 Stratton Nashville 37206 11/9 Hannahelliott LLC Callis George H Jr; Callis Jean J $322,000
11 Music Nashville 37203 11/16 Ikard Keith Eshenroder Stacie J; Eshenroder William F $285,000
1516 Ordway Nashville 37206 11/9 Capricorn Realty Inc Evolve Developers LLC $280,000
2304 Sharondale Nashville 37215 11/2 Gupta Prerna; Gupta Rajai; Kumar Surendra Lara James Adin; McDaniel Robert Tate Jr $278,000
817 3rd Nashville 37201 11/5 Tate Hunter James Hollingshead Mary Lynn $278,000
4515, 4525 Cato Nashville 37218 11/19 Wesnofske Brett A May Andrew L; May Joseph L; Stern Elizabeth May $265,200
0 Battle Antioch 37013 11/7 Farhoudi Jafar Heard Greg A $260,000
3224, 3226 Trails End Nashville 37214 11/5 C&C One LLC BGL Prop LLC $250,000
2844 Greer Gdlttsville 37072 11/20 Quinn Judi; Quinn Robert Winters Amy B; Winters Brandon D $235,000
0 Watts Nashville 37209 11/8 Highland Park Church Inc West End Community Church of Nashville Inc $200,000
0 Whites Creek Joelton 37080 11/26 Le Quy Dinh Anderson Pamela Diane; Jones Carmen $167,000
5722 Hickory Nashville 37211 11/26 Conroy Chasiti Bryant Wayne $150,000
0 Glancy Gdlttsville 37072 11/26 131 Glancy St Trust; Terry Josh Trustee Melton Linda $150,000
741 Garrison Nashville 37207 11/27 Brown Wanda Real Destiny LLC $150,000
1745 24th Nashville 37208 11/7 Maxim Holdings LLC Hensley Group LLC $149,000
933 Warren Nashville 37208 11/15 Durani Hamidullah Shekinah Glory Community Church $140,000
106 Grizzard Nashville 37207 11/29 Cammon Lawrence Hahn Fred W Jr $130,000
609 Main Gdlttsville 37072 11/26 Qiqieh Saed Felton Dale $125,000
1321 Bellshire Terrace Nashville 37207 11/2 Weaver Brian; Weaver Stephanie Robinson Clyde H Iv $119,000
708 Luann Antioch 37013 11/1 Mina Mouza; Souvial Eldaba Barrere Kathleen E Trustee; Barrere 2013 Living Trust $118,000
1301 Neelys Bend Madison 37115 11/1 McCartt Robert Joseph Try Prop; S B Prop LP; Try Prop LP $114,000
2833 Lake Forest Nashville 37217 11/28 Sharp Michael K Bishop Melissa Jill; Davey Mollie Melissa $109,900
460 Great Circle Nashville 37228 11/8 Athens Way Nashville LLC TN Football Inc $100,000
2916 Dickerson Nashville 37207 11/5 Pegram David R Pegram Mary E; Pegram Raymond M $100,000

Williamson County

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersPrice
700 Cool Springs Franklin 37067 11/5 Carothers Hotel Partners LLC CH Realty VI H Franklin Cool Springs LLC $74,000,000
125 Cool Springs Franklin 37067 11/2 VM Aspen Mob LLC Aspen Grove Medical Plaza G P; Ritzen C Jason $13,150,000
377 Riverside Franklin 37064 11/2 ECG Franklin LP Don Lin Realty LLC; Lin Don Realty LLC $13,100,000
1738 Carouthers Brentwood 37027 11/21 Cayenne LLC SSS Brentwood LLC $11,650,000
5300 Maryland Brentwood 37027 11/1 Brentwood Maryland Way LLC Don Mari Realty LLC; Mari Don Realty LLC $7,900,000
5073 Main Spring Hill 37174 11/2 VM Spring Hill Mob LLC Ritzen C Jason; Spring Hill Medical Plaza G P $7,800,000
1945 Mallory Franklin 37067 11/9 SWNC Cool Springs LLC DP Cool Springs LLC; Donlon Patrick J $4,000,000
3018 Belshire Village Spring Hill 37174 11/16 National Retail Prop Inc 7a Group LLC $3,075,068
7122 Loblolly Pine Fairview 37062 11/7 Store Master Funding Ii LLC Store Master Funding Xii LLC $2,715,361
8483 Taliaferro Eagleville 37060 11/2 McConlogue Family Trust Seay Family Revocable Living Trust $2,560,000
4924 Columbia Spring Hill 37174 11/6 Rossa LLC Braida Michael S & Valerie J Braida 1993 Revocable Trust $2,400,000
2032 Old Hillsboro Franklin 37064 11/16 Fordyce Craig; Fordyce Jill Land Trust $2,300,000
151 Franklin Franklin 37064 11/14 Splendor Ridge Dev Group LLC Bethurum Alva Jefferson $2,280,000
0 Wilson Brentwood 37027 11/7 Partners In Building of TN LLC Lawson Bobby Ii; Lawson Shelia E (Heirs Of); Lawson Shelia F (Heirs Of); Obrien Meredith Lawson $2,150,000
2108 Wall Spring Hill 37174 11/1 Zhuos Inv Inc Turley Henry M $1,500,000
6207, 6200 Hospitality Franklin 37067 11/15 Pierce Thomas H Continental Inns of America Franklin LLC $1,450,000
3670 Bear Creek Thomp St 37179 11/19 Spencer Charles F; Spencer Kathryn L Katin Michael Joseph $1,375,000
0 Big East Fork Franklin 37064 11/28 Obrien Lee Gentry Pamela Toline; Hickman Lillian Toline; Miller Gail Toline; Toline Eric M; Toline Prop LP $1,301,695
7024 Nolensville Nolnsvlle 37135 11/5 Jones William Prop LLC Burkitt Commons LLC $1,250,000
197 Berry Farms Town Franklin 37064 11/7 Chick Fil A Inc BNB WCO Investors LLC; Rural Plains Part $1,090,000
0 Bear Creek Thomp St 37179 11/5 Jaget Family Trust Brown Darrell Raiford Jr; Brown Sareece $950,000
Clovercroft Franklin 37067 11/14 Redemption City Church Inc Ingraham Frank C; Ingraham Partners LP; Wilson Marianna Ingraham $890,389
278 Seaboard Franklin 37067 11/15 Oliver Greg; Oliver Lisa Bush Peggy B $840,000
3088 Old Murfreesboro Coll Grove 37046 11/16 Facer Christie; Facer Kim Bell Ovie E; Boleyjack Howard; Boleyjack James; Boleyjack Joe; Boleyjack John; Boleyjack Larry N Sr; Boleyjack Thomas J; Brasfield Monique; Campbell Demetria; Ewin Kevin; Lane Angela; Lane Cornell D; Murray Renee; Murray Rhonda; Phillips Michelle; Randolph Margaret; Ransom Cassandra; Scales Alma; Sowell William Jr; Williams Linda $649,406
0 Cox Arrington 37014 11/6 Trishul LLC Murphy Brothers LLC $555,000
7100 Adams Fairview 37062 11/26 Grace Chapel Inc Mundla Soumya; Reddy Yekolla M $525,000
0 Wilson Franklin 37067 11/2 Profitt Angela; Profitt Thomas S&G Prop LLC $500,000
Pinewood Franklin 37064 11/19 Gassert Dustin L Pewitt James Randal $470,000
3326 Aspen Grove Franklin 37067 11/20 Emily Rae Holdings LLC; Rae Emily Holdings LLC Harter Holdings LLC $380,000
1 Old Hillsboro Franklin 37064 11/8 Jenkins Brittany; Jenkins Matthew Cornerstone Dev LLC $315,000
105 Parkway Franklin 37064 11/2 Ross Randy R Marker Judy; Marker Thomas C $204,000

Rutherford County

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersPrice
Jefferson M'boro 37129 11/21 Southern Rock Manufacturers LLC Alsup Family Real Estate Part L P The; Alsup Gladys; Alsup Hylan Jr; G&B Part; Green Morgan III $8,500,000
Barfield M'boro 37128 11/26 DH Rivers Edge LLC Rivers Edge Homes LLC $4,514,000
833 Memorial M'boro 37129 11/20 Fares LLC Hale Jewell M; Kirby Robert L; Village Inv Partners $3,730,000
2322 Main M'boro 37130 11/21 Fares LLC Browning Jeffrey D; East Main Commons GP $3,000,000
2490 Church M'boro 37127 11/19 2490 Church LLC D3 LLC $2,950,000
2510 Old Fort M'boro 37128 11/28 National Retail Prop Inc Cumberland Express LLC $2,921,917
2303 Memorial M'boro 37129 11/28 National Retail Prop Inc Cumberland Express LLC $2,539,040
2490 Church M'boro 37127 11/16 D3 LLC Walgreen Co $2,505,000
2664 Church M'boro 37127 11/28 National Retail Prop Inc Cumberland Express LLC $2,232,740
Asbury M'boro 37129 11/2 Kingsbury 156 LLC Grantham Levi LLC $1,665,000
Vaughn M'boro 37128 11/16 Belle Meade Title & Escrow Corporation Tr Brewer Jimmy Ray $1,300,000
726 Church M'boro 37130 11/14 Rudd John Daniel Kirkland Financial LLC $1,000,000
1824 Old Fort M'boro 37129 11/20 Double D Prop LLC Berendo Partners L P; Millenium Holdings Inc $850,000
7449 Old Shores M'boro 37128 11/14 Almaville Acquisition Ltd LLC Waggoner Kimberly D $800,000
129 Lowry Smyrna 37167 11/20 Tinkham John S Sr Wang Ai Hwa; Wang Al H $775,000
2133 Allisona Eagleville 37060 11/15 Combs Anthony E; Combs Karen Tune Mary $651,000
102 Weakley Smyrna 37167 11/29 Smyrna Express LLC Daves Dana R $645,000
5118 Old Nashville M'boro 37129 11/15 Bruce Donald L Revocable Living Trust Rowlette Dorothy D Estate; Rowlette Ronald Lynn $575,000
2133 Allisona Eagleville 37060 11/29 Hajizadeh Kamal; Harbehband Arvin; Harbehband Pooyan Tune Mary $483,000
8211 Manchester M'boro 37127 11/14 Eubank Carl D; Eubank Suzanne M Bates Charles A; Bates Kimberly A $470,000
503 STONES RIVER M'boro 37128 11/21 Redden Darcy L; Redden Jonathan A Black Randy $396,000
Allisona Eagleville 37060 11/6 Garner Dana Nicole; Garner Jason Heath Tune Mary $393,750
745 Church M'boro 37130 11/16 One Nine Inv LLC Belt T Wayne; Decker & Belt Prop; Decker Daniel B $315,000
708 Riviera M'boro 37130 11/21 Alaniz Juan; Trinh Kim Dung Thi South Eastern Capital Inv LLC $272,000
201 Suncrest La Vergne 37086 11/26 Martin David; Martin Lori Townley Beverly; Townley Steve $269,900
6766 Rocky Fork Smyrna 37167 11/5 Southern Classic Homes LLC Neas Bradley A; Neas Leah C $249,900
2235 Keenland Commercial M'boro 37127 11/27 McKnight Edna H; McKnight Edwin A Parks Bob $240,000
Shelbyville M'boro 37127 11/21 Mitchell Charlie B Jr BMCH TN LLC $227,000
0 Burks Hollow Christiana 37037 11/20 Brown Jennifer; Brown Richard; Messick Wayne Martin Henry G Iv $185,160
15117 Versailles Rockvale 37153 11/15 Smitty M A Barnes Esther Love Estate; Glass Mary; Sanders Stephanie $185,000
2412 Yearwood M'boro 37130 11/29 Halim Mariam TN Inv Group LLC $185,000
1540 John Windrow Eagleville 37060 11/19 Plunkett Angela R; Plunkett John E Eidson Julia Ann $169,500
532 McKean Smyrna 37167 11/15 Opendoor Prop C LLC Clifton Carl David; Clifton Judy K $157,500
1225 Spring M'boro 37130 11/1 Hopkins Group LLC The TN Inv Group LLC $150,000
12548 Highway 99 Rockvale 37153 11/28 Jaco Christopher A; Jaco Shelley Philhower Fred; Philhower Sharet $150,000
Mt Vernon Eagleville 37060 11/13 Metzger Karen J; Metzger Marlin D Sergen Joseph E; Sergen Lora J $150,000
Liberty Bell Buckle 37020 11/16 Randesi Brandi; Randesi Erik Messick James R; Messick James Rick; Messick Jeffery L; Messick Jeffrey I; Messick Jeffrey L; Messick Michael S; Messick Nora J $142,780
1815 Thomas M'boro 37127 11/1 Clark David L; Clark Linda K Good Glenda F $140,000
Liberty Bell Buckle 37020 11/19 Hillis Marquette Messick James R; Messick Jeffrey I; Messick Michael S; Messick Nora J $124,369
116 Minerva La Vergne 37086 11/29 Garcia Octavio; Martinez Ma Lourdes Garcia Cano Miguel; Cano Rosario $119,000

Sumner County

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersPrice
1525, 1601, 1613 Greenlea Gallatin 37066 11/13 Clayton Prop Group Inc KCS Companies LLC $3,461,397
111 Industrial Portland 37148 11/29 Advanced Plating Inc IG Holdings L P $2,900,000
1525, 1601 Greenlea Gallatin 37066 11/13 KCS Companies LLC Isaacson Kristine L; Isaacson Richard A; Rai 4 Family LLC $2,550,000
182 MAIN Gallatin 37066 11/16 National Retail Prop Inc 7A Group LLC $2,539,041
101 Glen Oak Hndrsnvlle 37075 11/1 Hendersonville Glen Oak LLC M&R Glen Oak Commons LLC $2,375,000
Indian Lake Hndrsnvlle 37075 11/20 Fuji Nashville Japanese LLC Mathews Inv Inc $1,721,040
169 Horntown Gallatin 37066 11/9 Willoughby David; Willoughby Rebekah Gribbins Charlotte; Gribbins Larry $1,250,000
150 Captail Bell Gallatin 37066 11/28 Marsano Family Trust Carter Stefanie G; Carter Thomas Mark $1,112,500
2375 Nashville Gallatin 37066 11/7 Avondale Farms LLC James N Hall Trust Dtd 4-18-2005 $1,018,000
2109 Nashville Gallatin 37066 11/2 WMG Dev LLC Savannah Market Place LLC $908,820
Savannah Marketplace Gallatin 37066 11/29 Express Oil Change LLC Savannah Market Place LLC $854,172
4688 Highway 76 Wh House 37188 11/7 Hutson Clif; Hutson Fran; Lempicki Bart; Lempicki Beverly Nugent Bruce E; Nugent Deborah $779,625
266 Red River Gallatin 37066 11/19 Brown William Conoly; Hood David A Jr Summers Robert G $585,000
898 Corum Hill Cstlian Spr 37031 11/27 Soares Gwen; Soares Jerry Gibson Candice; Gibson Joshua $515,000
669 Main Hndrsnvlle 37075 11/16 Gish Gerrald; Hadlock Marcus Stop Wash & Roll LLC $450,000
Westgate Portland 37148 11/26 5Ive Financial LLC Oak Tree Partners LLC $375,000
180 James Gallatin 37066 11/1 Hicks Christopher Landon Hugh; Hicks Cynthia Wright Travis $350,000
175 Dutchman Portland 37148 11/27 Strubing Evelyn M; Strubing Rodd A Dunn Edward L; Dunn Janet Carol $334,000
220 Leath Portland 37148 11/9 Huicochea Erika Ocampo Hudson James Bryan $307,000
519 Water Gallatin 37066 11/27 Kerney Christopher M; Kerney Kimberly J Mudd Mary Anne Holder $300,000
Rogues Fork Bethpage 37022 11/21 Bell Eryn; Bell Matthew Bell Betty J Estate; Bell Warner E Estate; Holmes Blake; Holmes Brittaney; Holmes Kelsey; Holmes Paul Wayne Estate; Holmes Richard G; Holmes Will; Homes Roger Glenn; Hughes Marylin Bell; Martin Marjorie Bell $270,000
2404 Dobbins     11/9 Russell Joshua Law Larrymore Parker Estate; Law Robert $255,000
1601 Greenlea Gallatin 37066 11/29 Jouvence Michelle Landry; Jouvence Pascal Claude KCS Companies LLC $245,081
220 James Gallatin 37066 11/21 Shrum Roofing Co LLC Helson Robert C; Hurst Daniel $239,900
103, 105 Broadway Portland 37148 11/27 Mudd Mary Anne Holder TN Computer Doctors Inc $210,000
1826 Garrison Branch Cottntwn 37048 11/2 Jeffiers Adam C; Jeffiers Brittany R Osborne Kathleen; Osborne Michael $175,000
Bishop Trout Wstmorlnd 37186 11/21 Rippy Kinsey; Rippy Kyle Edwards Susan $158,172
780 College Portland 37148 11/29 Staggs Melissa D; Staggs Steven W Chapman Julia; Denney William O Estate; Harris Amy $152,000
1365 Rogues Bluff Bethpage 37022 11/5 Hargis Kayla; Ramsey Elijah Hughes Tracy Danielle; Juliano Charles Jr $144,900
920 Bugg Hollow Gallatin 37066 11/1 Baker Kristen L; Baker Michael E Garland Phyllis H $125,000
1726 Fairfield Wstmorlnd 37186 11/13 McNeese Eddie; McNeese Sarah Borders Mitch; Williams Wallenda $101,000

Wilson County

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersPrice
1413 Toshiba Lebanon 37087 11/8 1407 Toshiba TN LLC Brevard Donna; Brevard John $4,487,500
1551, 1901 Simmons Bluff Lebanon 37090 11/13 Green Frederec C; Green Robin L Green Betty A Living Trust; Green Family LLC; Green Thomas H Living Trust $2,235,000
1835 Logue Mt Juliet 37122 11/2 Pine Creek Golf Course LLC Golf Unlimited Inc $2,000,000
727 Main Lebanon 37087 11/7 Boehm Family Prop LLC Brady Kristina K; Brady Tina K $925,000
11226 Lebanon Mt Juliet 37122 11/19 Lee Jung Soo Atp Inv LLC $900,000
1600 Smith Lebanon 37087 11/1 Blackwell Christy; Blackwell John S Hopkins Donnie Brian; Hopkins Heather L $635,000
0 Lone Oak Mt Juliet 37122 11/9 Horton Noel W Co Trustee Harding Noel W $438,000
0 Coles Ferry Pk Lebanon 37087 11/9 Crenshaw Phyllis D; Crenshaw William M Wilson Deanna J; Wilson Thomas H $363,400
Curd Mt Juliet 37122 11/30 MJ Elite LLC Page James L; Weathers Belinda $350,000
0 Hwy 109 Lebanon   11/15 Noble Darryl D; Noble Lisa M Benward Edward Kelly $300,000
100 Villa Lebanon 37090 11/6 Schmitz Michelle; Schmitz Mike Guth McKenzie Sue $225,000
2555 Linwood Watertown 37184 11/14 Turner David P; Turner Raymond L; Turner Wesley D Adkins Jessie Katherine; Hasty Earl Coe; Hasty Jerry Gordon; Hasty Norma Faye; Hasty Thomas Lee; Weaver Nina Rochelle Hasty $203,350
0 Tucker Trice Lebanon 37087 11/28 Clay Trevor Austin Montgomery Bryan Neal; Montgomery Jesica Lee $200,000
0 Rutland Mt Juliet 37122 11/1 Dangol Atullya; Tamrakar Sabita Sahai Priya; Salhan Rabul $200,000
1104 Main Lebanon 37087 11/6 Wallace Barbara J Knowles Jeremy Stewart $184,500
895 Pleasant Grove Mt Juliet 37122 11/14 Beretta Lillian Moore Peggy $180,360
2555 Linwood Watertown 37184 11/14 Hasty Jerry Gordon Adkins Jessie Katherine; Hasty Earl Coe; Hasty Jerry Gordon; Hasty Norma Faye; Hasty Thomas Lee; Weaver Nina Rochelle Hasty $179,183
2109 Trammel Lebanon 37090 11/30 Harrison Jason Douglas Dunsavage Anthony E; Dunsavage Betty Jo $174,900
0 Tucker Trice Lebanon 37087 11/2 Lowe Charles Thomas III; Lowe Dena Gail Montgomery Bryan Neal; Montgomery Jesica Lee $165,000
Park Lebanon   11/30 Riley John; Riley Lauren Habitat For Humanity of Greater Nashville $150,000
0 Tucker Trice Lebanon 37087 11/27 Clay Trevor Austin; Lowe Charles Thomas Iv Montgomery Bryan Neal; Montgomery Jesica Lee $150,000
0 Tucker Trice Lebanon 37087 11/28 Lowe Charles Thomas IV Montgomery Bryan Neal; Montgomery Jesica Lee $150,000
2555 Linwood Watertown 37184 11/20 Tim Tomlinson Homes Inc Adkins Jessie Katherine; Hasty Earl Coe; Hasty Jerry Gordon; Hasty Norma Faye; Hasty Thomas Lee; Weaver Nina Rochelle Hasty $112,665
934 Bond Lebanon 37090 11/20 McIndoo Sydney; McIndoo William Williams Donald E $100,000