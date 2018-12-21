Top Middle Tennessee commercial sales for November 2018

VOL. 42 | NO. 51 | Friday, December 21, 2018

Top commercial real estate sales, November 2018, for Davidson, Williamson, Rutherford, Wilson and Sumner counties, as compiled by Chandler Reports.

Chandler Reports has been publishing Real Estate Market Data since 1968. That year, Chandler began collecting residential sales information for the Chandler Residential Report, considered the authoritative source for residential real estate sales information. Over the next three decades, the publications have been continually refined, enhanced and expanded, growing to include lot sales data, new residential construction and absorption information, and commercial sales. In 1987, Chandler Reports began one of the first on–line real estate market data services in the country, and is a nationally recognized leader in the industry. In 2004, Chandler Reports was purchased by The Daily News Publishing Co. In 2007, Chandler introduced RegionPlus, including property research for Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Visit online at chandlerreports.com.

Davidson County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Price 570 Church Brentwood 37027 11/9 Estates At Brentwood LLC SCG/TBR Brentwood Owner LLC $57,500,000 200, 210 Athens, 271 French Landing Nashville 37228 11/1 Albany Road-Metrocenter Plaza LLC IPC Metrocenter LLC $51,250,000 455 Arbor Antioch 37013 11/19 4 Fifty Five LP 455 Arbor Place LLC $39,500,000 2310 12th Nashville 37204 11/21 Tribridge Co-Invest 47 LLC; TG Twelve South Tic Ll Twelve South Flats LLC $28,250,000 1910 State Nashville 37203 11/13 Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital Faison-Baptist 300 LLC $25,161,281 1019 Patricia Nashville 37217 11/19 Stone Owner LLC Stone Ridge Apts LLC $18,575,000 307, 311 Glengarry Nashville 37217 11/19 Bristol Owner LLC Bristol Ridge Apts LLC $10,400,000 0 State Nashville 37203 11/13 Heritage Medical Dev Group LLC Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital $10,288,719 0 State Nashville 37203 11/13 Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital Faison-Baptist 222 LLC $9,338,719 394 Harding Nashville 37211 11/5 Vm Premier Mob LLC Premier Medical Center LLC $8,400,000 0 Athens Nashville 37228 11/8 Athens Way Nashville LLC SEV Metrocenter Iv LLC $8,000,000 570 Metroplex Nashville 37211 11/6 HRC Metroplex LLC; HRC Metroplex Reverse LLC MG Inv Prop $8,000,000 1215, 1221 Broadway Nashville 37203 11/30 Nashville Broadway LLC Bridgestone Retail Operations LLC $7,000,000 1101 Grundy Nashville 37203 11/16 1101 Grundy Prop Owner LLC Gulch Grundy Partners Gp $4,750,000 1212, 1214, 1218 McGavock Nashville 37203 11/2 Hale Jewell M; Kirby Robert L McGavock Street Part $4,500,000 514, 517, 518, 520 Iris Nashville 37204 11/19 UMG Recordings Inc Kiva Studios of Nashville Gp $4,333,060 94 Twin Hills Madison 37115 11/2 FC Twin Hills Opco LLC Rivergate Realty LLC $4,130,000 910, 912, 926 13th Nashville 37212 11/6 African Methodist Episcopal Church Inc Greater Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church; Greater Bethel AME Church $4,000,000 300 Great Circle Nashville 37228 11/19 Cumberland Behavioral Health LLC SEV Metrocenter Iv LLC $3,997,065 0 Maxwell Antioch 37013 11/19 American Homes Inv LLC Davenport Downs Holdings LLC $3,300,000 0 Professional Park Gdlttsville 37072 11/2 3LS Prop Inc SSI Wilson Pike LLC $2,695,000 400 Swiss Nashville 37211 11/16 National Retail Prop Inc 7A Group LLC $2,692,192 1425 Gallatin Madison 37115 11/19 RAC Land LLC Hippodrome Realty Inc $2,500,000 801 Visco Nashville 37210 11/20 Renaissance Stone Cutting LLC Garland Ellen D $2,400,000 1211 57th Nashville 37209 11/21 ECG Nations LP 1211 57th Avenue MU LLC; 1211 57th Avenue TO LLC $2,100,000 4280 Sidco Nashville 37204 11/6 CMC Steel US LLC Gerdau Ameristeel Us Inc $2,078,400 5751 Old Hickory Hermitage 37076 11/21 P1 Inv LLC Penn Maintenance Co Inc; Penn Window & Office Cleaning Co Inc $2,075,000 408 Thompson Nashville 37211 11/2 Broadstone Kkd Portfolio LLC Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corp $2,016,000 600 6th, 536 Lafayette Nashville 37203 11/20 ATP Inv LLC CFM Inv Trust $2,000,000 4334 Maxwell Antioch 37013 11/19 AMH Davenport Dev TRS LLC Davenport Downs Holdings LLC $2,000,000 904 Buchanan Nashville 37208 11/19 Pichoslap Dev Co LLC 904 Buchanan Partners $1,903,000 3461 Hamilton Church Antioch 37013 11/1 Bradburn Village Phase 4 Part Aycock Penny LLC $1,708,000 256 Jackson Meadows Hermitage 37076 11/16 Bush Peggy B Griffith Steven R; Integrity Prop Trust $1,625,000 1107 17th Nashville 37212 11/29 Miller Rentals LLC Waddey Ann M; Waddey Ira C Jr $1,500,000 1414 Charlotte Nashville 37203 11/16 Charlotte Ave Lodging LLC Patel Sanket S $1,400,000 3798 Nolensville Nashville 37211 11/5 Reyes Aurelio; Reyes Ramiro Moore Helen L; Moore Richard C $1,400,000 5300 Hickory Hollow Antioch 37013 11/1 Hickory Hollow Lane LLC B&V Venture $1,400,000 9422 Highway 96 Franklin 37064 11/2 Carter Kally Williams Laura; Walker Philip M $1,375,000 626 Old Hickory Nashville 37209 11/30 Mapco Express Inc Yakabow A L $1,320,000 420 Harding Nashville 37211 11/5 Nolen Harding Prop LLC SSI Nolensville LLC $1,300,000 3435 Lebanon Hermitage 37076 11/30 NFA Inv Inc Fayman Sarah C; Kenyon Douglas Charles; Kenyon Pamela Sue; William L Abernathy 2003 Charitable Lead Trust; William L Abernathy Charitable Lead Trust; Archer John T; Faith Fayman Strong Amended & Restated Trust; Kern E Kenyon Trust $1,275,000 520 Lentz Madison 37115 11/26 Kenerson Cassandra J; Kenerson Kevin M; Lending Hand Mortgage LLC Freedom 4 All Inc $1,225,000 120 Tredco Nashville 37210 11/1 125 Tredco Drive LLC Gafford Donald R $1,100,000 561 Metroplex Nashville 37211 11/6 HRC Metroplex Reverse LLC MG Inv Prop $1,100,000 2202 Buchanan Nashville 37208 11/9 130 Nw 30 Street LLC Century Mgmt Group LLC $1,000,000 5306 Hickory Hollow Antioch 37013 11/6 Abdelmalak Sherin; Megaly Emad Reeves Prop $950,000 620 Brentwood East Nashville 37211 11/5 Life Church Int Turner Cathy Ellen $950,000 7139 Centennial Nashville 37209 11/27 Eskimo Centennial McGinn Kevin $840,000 101 Centennial Nashville 37209 11/5 Halloran Lori D Ripsale Inv LLC $834,000 2515 Cruzen Nashville 37211 11/16 Basecamp Holdings LLC Sheet Metal Works LLC $760,000 0 4th Nashville 37219 11/27 Tyg 423 Union LLC T W Nabors III Pllc $750,000 1216 Old Hickory Madison 37115 11/15 McKay Christina Corner Storage LLC $725,500 2908 Berry Hill Nashville 37204 11/9 Andrew Choon-Ki Hong Trust 2000 Berry Hill Holdings LLC $715,000 3550 Murfreesboro Antioch 37013 11/20 Cambridge Southeastern Real Estate LLC Mt View Marketplace LLC $700,000 2801 Columbine Nashville 37204 11/19 UMG Recordings Inc Gary Belz Family LP $650,382 801 Old Due West Madison 37115 11/9 HTI Memorial Hospital Corp Metropolitan Government of Nashville $650,000 512 27th Nashville 37209 11/20 Stream Jamie Ross Hillsboro Corp $635,000 1009, 1013 Dickerson Nashville 37207 11/20 Patel Manju; Patel Nanu T King Randalph; King Randolph $625,000 514 Iris Nashville 37204 11/19 UMG Recordings Inc Kiva Studios of Nashville Gp $610,000 107 White Bridge Nashville 37209 11/19 Cho Charlie Y; Cho Diana J; Cho John B TN Credit Union; Tennesse Teachers Credit Union $585,000 330 Plus Park Nashville 37217 11/6 Nashville Communications Inc JFC Enterprises Inc $550,000 469 Bell Nashville 37217 11/6 Danial Joseph Nasser H Zawia & Rosemary F Zawia; Village 66 Market; Zawia Nasser H; Zawia Rosemary F $550,000 420 Humphreys Nashville 37203 11/8 Wedge Prop Dreaminc $505,000 5952 Lickton Gdlttsville 37072 11/15 Megibben Alec S; Megibben Sarah V Parrish Jerry C; Parrish Shirley E $498,800 4504 Nolensville Nashville 37211 11/16 Wise Mgmt Partners Wright Lynda D; Wright Preston H $485,000 1223 4th Nashville 37208 11/13 Vlachos Marcy Ann Mathis Cory N; Mathis Nicole $457,000 155 Gleaves Madison 37115 11/19 Ventura Edwin; Ventura Patricia Brown Carl T Jr; Brown Stephen S $456,000 2412 Plum Nashville 37207 11/9 Rescue 1 Global Barnfield Billy R Jr; Barnfield Cynthia R $450,000 1016 6th Nashville 37207 11/2 Hebda Joslyn; Jackson Justin Open Door Prop D LLC $446,000 1111 Dickerson Nashville 37207 11/13 4209 Associates LLC Edmondson Deandre $425,000 2800 Columbine Nashville 37204 11/19 UMG Recordings Inc 2800 Columbine Revocable Trust; Belz Gary R Trustee $391,447 1294 Dickerson Gdlttsville 37072 11/26 Shams Prop LLC Callaghan Richard; Callaghan Selena $360,000 0 Gallatin Madison 37115 11/21 1212 Broadway Partners Hippodrome Realty Inc $350,000 1413 Stratton Nashville 37206 11/9 Hannahelliott LLC Callis George H Jr; Callis Jean J $322,000 11 Music Nashville 37203 11/16 Ikard Keith Eshenroder Stacie J; Eshenroder William F $285,000 1516 Ordway Nashville 37206 11/9 Capricorn Realty Inc Evolve Developers LLC $280,000 2304 Sharondale Nashville 37215 11/2 Gupta Prerna; Gupta Rajai; Kumar Surendra Lara James Adin; McDaniel Robert Tate Jr $278,000 817 3rd Nashville 37201 11/5 Tate Hunter James Hollingshead Mary Lynn $278,000 4515, 4525 Cato Nashville 37218 11/19 Wesnofske Brett A May Andrew L; May Joseph L; Stern Elizabeth May $265,200 0 Battle Antioch 37013 11/7 Farhoudi Jafar Heard Greg A $260,000 3224, 3226 Trails End Nashville 37214 11/5 C&C One LLC BGL Prop LLC $250,000 2844 Greer Gdlttsville 37072 11/20 Quinn Judi; Quinn Robert Winters Amy B; Winters Brandon D $235,000 0 Watts Nashville 37209 11/8 Highland Park Church Inc West End Community Church of Nashville Inc $200,000 0 Whites Creek Joelton 37080 11/26 Le Quy Dinh Anderson Pamela Diane; Jones Carmen $167,000 5722 Hickory Nashville 37211 11/26 Conroy Chasiti Bryant Wayne $150,000 0 Glancy Gdlttsville 37072 11/26 131 Glancy St Trust; Terry Josh Trustee Melton Linda $150,000 741 Garrison Nashville 37207 11/27 Brown Wanda Real Destiny LLC $150,000 1745 24th Nashville 37208 11/7 Maxim Holdings LLC Hensley Group LLC $149,000 933 Warren Nashville 37208 11/15 Durani Hamidullah Shekinah Glory Community Church $140,000 106 Grizzard Nashville 37207 11/29 Cammon Lawrence Hahn Fred W Jr $130,000 609 Main Gdlttsville 37072 11/26 Qiqieh Saed Felton Dale $125,000 1321 Bellshire Terrace Nashville 37207 11/2 Weaver Brian; Weaver Stephanie Robinson Clyde H Iv $119,000 708 Luann Antioch 37013 11/1 Mina Mouza; Souvial Eldaba Barrere Kathleen E Trustee; Barrere 2013 Living Trust $118,000 1301 Neelys Bend Madison 37115 11/1 McCartt Robert Joseph Try Prop; S B Prop LP; Try Prop LP $114,000 2833 Lake Forest Nashville 37217 11/28 Sharp Michael K Bishop Melissa Jill; Davey Mollie Melissa $109,900 460 Great Circle Nashville 37228 11/8 Athens Way Nashville LLC TN Football Inc $100,000 2916 Dickerson Nashville 37207 11/5 Pegram David R Pegram Mary E; Pegram Raymond M $100,000

Williamson County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Price 700 Cool Springs Franklin 37067 11/5 Carothers Hotel Partners LLC CH Realty VI H Franklin Cool Springs LLC $74,000,000 125 Cool Springs Franklin 37067 11/2 VM Aspen Mob LLC Aspen Grove Medical Plaza G P; Ritzen C Jason $13,150,000 377 Riverside Franklin 37064 11/2 ECG Franklin LP Don Lin Realty LLC; Lin Don Realty LLC $13,100,000 1738 Carouthers Brentwood 37027 11/21 Cayenne LLC SSS Brentwood LLC $11,650,000 5300 Maryland Brentwood 37027 11/1 Brentwood Maryland Way LLC Don Mari Realty LLC; Mari Don Realty LLC $7,900,000 5073 Main Spring Hill 37174 11/2 VM Spring Hill Mob LLC Ritzen C Jason; Spring Hill Medical Plaza G P $7,800,000 1945 Mallory Franklin 37067 11/9 SWNC Cool Springs LLC DP Cool Springs LLC; Donlon Patrick J $4,000,000 3018 Belshire Village Spring Hill 37174 11/16 National Retail Prop Inc 7a Group LLC $3,075,068 7122 Loblolly Pine Fairview 37062 11/7 Store Master Funding Ii LLC Store Master Funding Xii LLC $2,715,361 8483 Taliaferro Eagleville 37060 11/2 McConlogue Family Trust Seay Family Revocable Living Trust $2,560,000 4924 Columbia Spring Hill 37174 11/6 Rossa LLC Braida Michael S & Valerie J Braida 1993 Revocable Trust $2,400,000 2032 Old Hillsboro Franklin 37064 11/16 Fordyce Craig; Fordyce Jill Land Trust $2,300,000 151 Franklin Franklin 37064 11/14 Splendor Ridge Dev Group LLC Bethurum Alva Jefferson $2,280,000 0 Wilson Brentwood 37027 11/7 Partners In Building of TN LLC Lawson Bobby Ii; Lawson Shelia E (Heirs Of); Lawson Shelia F (Heirs Of); Obrien Meredith Lawson $2,150,000 2108 Wall Spring Hill 37174 11/1 Zhuos Inv Inc Turley Henry M $1,500,000 6207, 6200 Hospitality Franklin 37067 11/15 Pierce Thomas H Continental Inns of America Franklin LLC $1,450,000 3670 Bear Creek Thomp St 37179 11/19 Spencer Charles F; Spencer Kathryn L Katin Michael Joseph $1,375,000 0 Big East Fork Franklin 37064 11/28 Obrien Lee Gentry Pamela Toline; Hickman Lillian Toline; Miller Gail Toline; Toline Eric M; Toline Prop LP $1,301,695 7024 Nolensville Nolnsvlle 37135 11/5 Jones William Prop LLC Burkitt Commons LLC $1,250,000 197 Berry Farms Town Franklin 37064 11/7 Chick Fil A Inc BNB WCO Investors LLC; Rural Plains Part $1,090,000 0 Bear Creek Thomp St 37179 11/5 Jaget Family Trust Brown Darrell Raiford Jr; Brown Sareece $950,000 Clovercroft Franklin 37067 11/14 Redemption City Church Inc Ingraham Frank C; Ingraham Partners LP; Wilson Marianna Ingraham $890,389 278 Seaboard Franklin 37067 11/15 Oliver Greg; Oliver Lisa Bush Peggy B $840,000 3088 Old Murfreesboro Coll Grove 37046 11/16 Facer Christie; Facer Kim Bell Ovie E; Boleyjack Howard; Boleyjack James; Boleyjack Joe; Boleyjack John; Boleyjack Larry N Sr; Boleyjack Thomas J; Brasfield Monique; Campbell Demetria; Ewin Kevin; Lane Angela; Lane Cornell D; Murray Renee; Murray Rhonda; Phillips Michelle; Randolph Margaret; Ransom Cassandra; Scales Alma; Sowell William Jr; Williams Linda $649,406 0 Cox Arrington 37014 11/6 Trishul LLC Murphy Brothers LLC $555,000 7100 Adams Fairview 37062 11/26 Grace Chapel Inc Mundla Soumya; Reddy Yekolla M $525,000 0 Wilson Franklin 37067 11/2 Profitt Angela; Profitt Thomas S&G Prop LLC $500,000 Pinewood Franklin 37064 11/19 Gassert Dustin L Pewitt James Randal $470,000 3326 Aspen Grove Franklin 37067 11/20 Emily Rae Holdings LLC; Rae Emily Holdings LLC Harter Holdings LLC $380,000 1 Old Hillsboro Franklin 37064 11/8 Jenkins Brittany; Jenkins Matthew Cornerstone Dev LLC $315,000 105 Parkway Franklin 37064 11/2 Ross Randy R Marker Judy; Marker Thomas C $204,000

Rutherford County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Price Jefferson M'boro 37129 11/21 Southern Rock Manufacturers LLC Alsup Family Real Estate Part L P The; Alsup Gladys; Alsup Hylan Jr; G&B Part; Green Morgan III $8,500,000 Barfield M'boro 37128 11/26 DH Rivers Edge LLC Rivers Edge Homes LLC $4,514,000 833 Memorial M'boro 37129 11/20 Fares LLC Hale Jewell M; Kirby Robert L; Village Inv Partners $3,730,000 2322 Main M'boro 37130 11/21 Fares LLC Browning Jeffrey D; East Main Commons GP $3,000,000 2490 Church M'boro 37127 11/19 2490 Church LLC D3 LLC $2,950,000 2510 Old Fort M'boro 37128 11/28 National Retail Prop Inc Cumberland Express LLC $2,921,917 2303 Memorial M'boro 37129 11/28 National Retail Prop Inc Cumberland Express LLC $2,539,040 2490 Church M'boro 37127 11/16 D3 LLC Walgreen Co $2,505,000 2664 Church M'boro 37127 11/28 National Retail Prop Inc Cumberland Express LLC $2,232,740 Asbury M'boro 37129 11/2 Kingsbury 156 LLC Grantham Levi LLC $1,665,000 Vaughn M'boro 37128 11/16 Belle Meade Title & Escrow Corporation Tr Brewer Jimmy Ray $1,300,000 726 Church M'boro 37130 11/14 Rudd John Daniel Kirkland Financial LLC $1,000,000 1824 Old Fort M'boro 37129 11/20 Double D Prop LLC Berendo Partners L P; Millenium Holdings Inc $850,000 7449 Old Shores M'boro 37128 11/14 Almaville Acquisition Ltd LLC Waggoner Kimberly D $800,000 129 Lowry Smyrna 37167 11/20 Tinkham John S Sr Wang Ai Hwa; Wang Al H $775,000 2133 Allisona Eagleville 37060 11/15 Combs Anthony E; Combs Karen Tune Mary $651,000 102 Weakley Smyrna 37167 11/29 Smyrna Express LLC Daves Dana R $645,000 5118 Old Nashville M'boro 37129 11/15 Bruce Donald L Revocable Living Trust Rowlette Dorothy D Estate; Rowlette Ronald Lynn $575,000 2133 Allisona Eagleville 37060 11/29 Hajizadeh Kamal; Harbehband Arvin; Harbehband Pooyan Tune Mary $483,000 8211 Manchester M'boro 37127 11/14 Eubank Carl D; Eubank Suzanne M Bates Charles A; Bates Kimberly A $470,000 503 STONES RIVER M'boro 37128 11/21 Redden Darcy L; Redden Jonathan A Black Randy $396,000 Allisona Eagleville 37060 11/6 Garner Dana Nicole; Garner Jason Heath Tune Mary $393,750 745 Church M'boro 37130 11/16 One Nine Inv LLC Belt T Wayne; Decker & Belt Prop; Decker Daniel B $315,000 708 Riviera M'boro 37130 11/21 Alaniz Juan; Trinh Kim Dung Thi South Eastern Capital Inv LLC $272,000 201 Suncrest La Vergne 37086 11/26 Martin David; Martin Lori Townley Beverly; Townley Steve $269,900 6766 Rocky Fork Smyrna 37167 11/5 Southern Classic Homes LLC Neas Bradley A; Neas Leah C $249,900 2235 Keenland Commercial M'boro 37127 11/27 McKnight Edna H; McKnight Edwin A Parks Bob $240,000 Shelbyville M'boro 37127 11/21 Mitchell Charlie B Jr BMCH TN LLC $227,000 0 Burks Hollow Christiana 37037 11/20 Brown Jennifer; Brown Richard; Messick Wayne Martin Henry G Iv $185,160 15117 Versailles Rockvale 37153 11/15 Smitty M A Barnes Esther Love Estate; Glass Mary; Sanders Stephanie $185,000 2412 Yearwood M'boro 37130 11/29 Halim Mariam TN Inv Group LLC $185,000 1540 John Windrow Eagleville 37060 11/19 Plunkett Angela R; Plunkett John E Eidson Julia Ann $169,500 532 McKean Smyrna 37167 11/15 Opendoor Prop C LLC Clifton Carl David; Clifton Judy K $157,500 1225 Spring M'boro 37130 11/1 Hopkins Group LLC The TN Inv Group LLC $150,000 12548 Highway 99 Rockvale 37153 11/28 Jaco Christopher A; Jaco Shelley Philhower Fred; Philhower Sharet $150,000 Mt Vernon Eagleville 37060 11/13 Metzger Karen J; Metzger Marlin D Sergen Joseph E; Sergen Lora J $150,000 Liberty Bell Buckle 37020 11/16 Randesi Brandi; Randesi Erik Messick James R; Messick James Rick; Messick Jeffery L; Messick Jeffrey I; Messick Jeffrey L; Messick Michael S; Messick Nora J $142,780 1815 Thomas M'boro 37127 11/1 Clark David L; Clark Linda K Good Glenda F $140,000 Liberty Bell Buckle 37020 11/19 Hillis Marquette Messick James R; Messick Jeffrey I; Messick Michael S; Messick Nora J $124,369 116 Minerva La Vergne 37086 11/29 Garcia Octavio; Martinez Ma Lourdes Garcia Cano Miguel; Cano Rosario $119,000

Sumner County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Price 1525, 1601, 1613 Greenlea Gallatin 37066 11/13 Clayton Prop Group Inc KCS Companies LLC $3,461,397 111 Industrial Portland 37148 11/29 Advanced Plating Inc IG Holdings L P $2,900,000 1525, 1601 Greenlea Gallatin 37066 11/13 KCS Companies LLC Isaacson Kristine L; Isaacson Richard A; Rai 4 Family LLC $2,550,000 182 MAIN Gallatin 37066 11/16 National Retail Prop Inc 7A Group LLC $2,539,041 101 Glen Oak Hndrsnvlle 37075 11/1 Hendersonville Glen Oak LLC M&R Glen Oak Commons LLC $2,375,000 Indian Lake Hndrsnvlle 37075 11/20 Fuji Nashville Japanese LLC Mathews Inv Inc $1,721,040 169 Horntown Gallatin 37066 11/9 Willoughby David; Willoughby Rebekah Gribbins Charlotte; Gribbins Larry $1,250,000 150 Captail Bell Gallatin 37066 11/28 Marsano Family Trust Carter Stefanie G; Carter Thomas Mark $1,112,500 2375 Nashville Gallatin 37066 11/7 Avondale Farms LLC James N Hall Trust Dtd 4-18-2005 $1,018,000 2109 Nashville Gallatin 37066 11/2 WMG Dev LLC Savannah Market Place LLC $908,820 Savannah Marketplace Gallatin 37066 11/29 Express Oil Change LLC Savannah Market Place LLC $854,172 4688 Highway 76 Wh House 37188 11/7 Hutson Clif; Hutson Fran; Lempicki Bart; Lempicki Beverly Nugent Bruce E; Nugent Deborah $779,625 266 Red River Gallatin 37066 11/19 Brown William Conoly; Hood David A Jr Summers Robert G $585,000 898 Corum Hill Cstlian Spr 37031 11/27 Soares Gwen; Soares Jerry Gibson Candice; Gibson Joshua $515,000 669 Main Hndrsnvlle 37075 11/16 Gish Gerrald; Hadlock Marcus Stop Wash & Roll LLC $450,000 Westgate Portland 37148 11/26 5Ive Financial LLC Oak Tree Partners LLC $375,000 180 James Gallatin 37066 11/1 Hicks Christopher Landon Hugh; Hicks Cynthia Wright Travis $350,000 175 Dutchman Portland 37148 11/27 Strubing Evelyn M; Strubing Rodd A Dunn Edward L; Dunn Janet Carol $334,000 220 Leath Portland 37148 11/9 Huicochea Erika Ocampo Hudson James Bryan $307,000 519 Water Gallatin 37066 11/27 Kerney Christopher M; Kerney Kimberly J Mudd Mary Anne Holder $300,000 Rogues Fork Bethpage 37022 11/21 Bell Eryn; Bell Matthew Bell Betty J Estate; Bell Warner E Estate; Holmes Blake; Holmes Brittaney; Holmes Kelsey; Holmes Paul Wayne Estate; Holmes Richard G; Holmes Will; Homes Roger Glenn; Hughes Marylin Bell; Martin Marjorie Bell $270,000 2404 Dobbins 11/9 Russell Joshua Law Larrymore Parker Estate; Law Robert $255,000 1601 Greenlea Gallatin 37066 11/29 Jouvence Michelle Landry; Jouvence Pascal Claude KCS Companies LLC $245,081 220 James Gallatin 37066 11/21 Shrum Roofing Co LLC Helson Robert C; Hurst Daniel $239,900 103, 105 Broadway Portland 37148 11/27 Mudd Mary Anne Holder TN Computer Doctors Inc $210,000 1826 Garrison Branch Cottntwn 37048 11/2 Jeffiers Adam C; Jeffiers Brittany R Osborne Kathleen; Osborne Michael $175,000 Bishop Trout Wstmorlnd 37186 11/21 Rippy Kinsey; Rippy Kyle Edwards Susan $158,172 780 College Portland 37148 11/29 Staggs Melissa D; Staggs Steven W Chapman Julia; Denney William O Estate; Harris Amy $152,000 1365 Rogues Bluff Bethpage 37022 11/5 Hargis Kayla; Ramsey Elijah Hughes Tracy Danielle; Juliano Charles Jr $144,900 920 Bugg Hollow Gallatin 37066 11/1 Baker Kristen L; Baker Michael E Garland Phyllis H $125,000 1726 Fairfield Wstmorlnd 37186 11/13 McNeese Eddie; McNeese Sarah Borders Mitch; Williams Wallenda $101,000

Wilson County