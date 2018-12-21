VOL. 42 | NO. 51 | Friday, December 21, 2018

Winter Solstice Night Hike. Owl’s Hill Nature Sanctuary, 545 Beech Creek Road South, Brentwood. 5-8:30 p.m. Picnic in the Russell Gathering Pavilion then adjourn to the woods for a lesson in naked-eye astronomy and calling in wild owls. Will they answer? No flashlights please. Must be 9 years old to attend. Fee: $20/person. Information

FRIDAY, DEC. 21

Markets and Music

Shop, Sip and Give Night Market featuring Second Harvest Food Bank, area artisans and music with dining inside the Market House at the Nashville Farmers’ Market. 5-9 p.m. Information

Jingle Ball

A Christmas Charity Gala with proceeds benefiting Monroe Carrell Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt and Champ’s Toy Chest. Reindeer Games Bar, 114 2nd Ave. S. Formal attire encouraged. Fee: $35. 8-11 p.m. This event is 21 and older. Information

SATURDAY, DEC. 22

Bethpage Christmas Parade

A Bethpage Country Christmas. Downtown Bethpage, 1 p.m. Begins at Alexander Landscaping Co.

THROUGH DEC. 23

Christmas at the Ryman

Amy Grant & Vince Gill present Christmas at the Ryman, a Nashville holiday tradition. Dates through Dec. 23. Ryman Auditorium, 116 Fifth Avenue N. 7:30 p.m. Information

THROUGH DEC. 30

Cheekwood’s Holiday Lights

The event, in its fourth year, features a million lights on a one-mile course offering lights and holiday experiences designed to appeal to all ages. 5-10 p.m. Fee: Adults $22, youth $17, 2 and younger free. Information

THROUGH DEC. 31

Free Monday’s at the Frist

The Frist will offer free admission to guests bringing nonperishable food items for Second Harvest of Middle Tennessee. Collection barrels are next to the Visitors Services Desk. The items most needed are peanut butter, canned meat, canned vegetables and fruit and cereal. 919 Broadway, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Information

THROUGH JAN. 6

Smashville Holiday Festival

Public skate sessions are available Wednesdays through Sundays through Friday, Dec. 21. Daily public skate sessions will begin Dec. 22. Pond hockey is available on Monday and Wednesday evenings. Prices start at $13.73. Tickets and schedules

DEC. 28-JAN. 13

Otherworld Encounter

Explore fully interactive art installations tied together through a science fiction theme and an escape game puzzle. Visitors can see, touch, swing, play, dance, create, solve and interact with digital art and the newest creative technologies like virtual reality, augmented reality and projection art. The Fairgrounds Nashville, 500 Wedgewood Ave. 6 p.m. Fee: $16-$25. Information

DEC. 29-30

Nashville Cat Club’s Annual Show

The Nashville Cat Club presents its annual CFA-sponsored show featuring many pedigreed cats and kittens and household pets competing for ribbons and titles. There will be shopping, raffles, door prizes and more. Agriculture Building, Tennessee State Fairgrounds. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Fee: $7 adults, $5 seniors and children 12 and younger. $18 family. Children 2 and younger free. Information

WEDNESDAY, DEC 26

Franklin America Mortgage Music City Bowl Welcome Party

The invitation-only event features dinner, music and spirited competitions for members of the Auburn Tigers and Purdue Boilermakers. 7-8:30 p.m., Wildhorse Saloon, 120 2nd Avenue N. Information

THURSDAY, DEC. 27

Marshmallow, Hot Chocolate Hikes

A hike in the winter woods followed by hot chocolate and roasted marshmallows. Owl’s Hill Nature Sanctuary, 545 Beech Creek Road, Brentwood. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Fee: $10-$12. Additional dates: Dec. 28-29, Jan. 4-5. Information

Franklin American Mortgage Coaches Luncheon

Lunch with the players and hear from both head coaches. Lunch is included, and the program features speeches from both coaches, bowl executives and behind-the-scenes looks at each football program. $50. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Gaylord Opryland Hotel, Tennessee Ballroom, 2800 Opryland Dr. Information

Music City Bowl Battle of the Bands

Watch the Auburn and Purdue bands and cheerleaders perform at First and Broadway. The show will be followed by a concert featuring Rubiks Groove, an 80s and 90s cover band. Admission is free and open to all. 5-8 p.m.

Caring for the Caregiver

A gathering for those who need support as they care for a child, spouse, ill family member or friend. First United Methodist Church, 149 West Main Street, Gallatin. Youth Lounge. 1-2 p.m. Fee: Free. Information

FRIDAY, DEC. 28

Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl Black Tie Moving Pregame Tailgate Party

Live entertainment with the Kelly Long Band outside the South End Zone between gates 8 & 9 at Nissan Stadium. This hospitality event features an all-you-can-eat buffet with beer, wine and specialty cocktails. $75. 9:30 a.m.-noon. Information

Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl

Purdue vs. Auburn, 12:30 p.m., Nissan Stadium. www.musiccitybowl.com

Music at the Frist

Pianist Embers Music. Frist Art Museum, 919 Broadway. Fee: Free. Information

MONDAY, DEC. 31

Jack Daniel’s Music City Midnight: New Year’s Eve in Nashville

Lineup includes Keith Urban, Peter Frampton, Brett Young, Judah & The Lion, Caitlyn Smith, Devon, Gilfillian and the Fisk Jubilee Singers. Bicentennial Capital Mall State Park. Gates open at 4 p.m. Information