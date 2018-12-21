Redskins at Titans: What to watch

VOL. 42 | NO. 51 | Friday, December 21, 2018

Redskins at Titans Saturday, Dec. 22, 3:30 p.m. TV: WSMV, Channel 4, NFL Network Radio: 104.5 FM

1. Derrick Henry. Lots of Derrick Henry. Now that the season is in the final weeks, the running game is front and center. And no running back has been more effective the past couple of weeks than Henry, who has nearly doubled his season output in just two games.

Henry had 474 yards rushing through 12 games and has had 404 the past two weeks. Look for the Titans to keep riding Henry.

Related Articles Titans find time for shopping despite demands

2. Getting after the quarterback. Josh Johnson is now the Redskins quarterback after they lost Alex Smith and Colt McCoy to season-ending injuries and benched Mark Sanchez for poor performance. Titans defensive coordinator Dean Pees should devise a plan to pressure Johnson, who was on no one’s roster three weeks ago, with blitzes and a variety of alignments.

3. Putting it away early. The worst thing the Titans can do as they try to stay in the playoff hunt is to give the Redskins early life with a turnover or an early touchdown. The Titans can’t afford to let Washington hang around in this one. Even though the Redskins are still alive in the NFC East, they are clearly struggling since losing Smith, and the Titans must impose their will early in this one to establish control.

Matchups to watch

Adrian Peterson vs. Wesley Woodyard. Peterson has shown the ability to make big plays after the Redskins signed him earlier this season. Woodyard, the Titans old war horse in the middle of the defense, will likely have to help spearhead the run defense, which looked great in bottling up Saquan Barkley last Sunday.

Ben Jones vs. Zach Brown. Brown is a former Titan who has blossomed after leaving Tennessee. Jones and the Titans offensive line has stepped up its play the past couple of games, as evidenced by Derrick Henry’s big rushing totals.

-- Terry McCormick