182 nominated for new Nashville police oversight board

VOL. 42 | NO. 50 | Friday, December 14, 2018

NASHVILLE (AP) — A new police oversight board in Tennessee has had more than 180 people nominated.

News outlets report 182 names were submitted by Tuesday's deadline for nominations to the citizen-led Nashville police oversight board. The mayor and Metro Council of the consolidated city and Davidson County government will each pick two of the 11-member board, and the public at-large will select seven.

Nashville voters approved an amendment last month to create the board with investigative and compulsory powers to review arrests and police actions. The board, inspired in part by recent shootings of two black men by white officers in Nashville, must be in operation by March.

Mayor David Briley says in a statement he nominated American Baptist College administrator Phyllis Hildreth, who worked in Maryland's justice system, and Bob Cooper, former Tennessee attorney general.