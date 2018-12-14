Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 50 | Friday, December 14, 2018

Tennessee to halt most highway construction during holidays

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee officials are halting most highway construction over the holidays.

The state Department of Transportation announced Monday that temporary lane closures won't be allowed for construction on Tennessee interstates and state highways beginning at 12 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. on Jan. 2.

Department commissioner John Schroer says more than 2 million drivers are expected to travel Tennessee's roadways over the Christmas and New Year's holidays, so keeping traffic moving and getting drivers where they are going is the department's top priority.

A few long-term closures will remain in place for safety. Workers may still be on-site in certain construction zones.

