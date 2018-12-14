Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 50 | Friday, December 14, 2018

Titans cornerback Logan Ryan says he has broken left leg

Updated 11:26AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Titans cornerback Logan Ryan says he broke his left leg in Tennessee's victory over the Giants, writing on social media he believes a player should release his own injury news.

Ryan updated his injury Monday morning with a post on Twitter.

The cornerback says he will miss the rest of the season, though he is proud he was able to walk off the field Sunday with a broken fibula. Ryan also says he will continue to support the Titans (8-6) and help coach up his fellow defensive backs as they make a run for the playoffs.

Ryan had a sack in the Titans' 17-0 win over the Giants, giving him a career-high four sacks this season. He was hurt when tackling Saquon Barkley on a 7-yard run early in the fourth quarter.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0