May calls Brexit deal vote for week of Jan 14

VOL. 42 | NO. 50 | Friday, December 14, 2018

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Theresa May says the delayed vote in Parliament on the Brexit deal between her government and the European Union will be held the week of Jan. 14.

The vote was supposed to take place last week, but May canceled it at the last minute when it became clear lawmakers would resoundingly reject the agreement.

May is trying to win tweaks from the EU in order to win over skeptical lawmakers — although the bloc says no renegotiation is possible.

May told lawmakers on Monday that debate on the deal would resume the week of Jan. 7, when Parliament comes back after its Christmas break. She said the vote would be held the following week.