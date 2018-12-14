Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Power of Information
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 50 | Friday, December 14, 2018

US industrial production climbed 0.6 percent in November

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. industrial production climbed 0.6 percent on surging output at mines and utilities. But manufacturing production was flat.

The Federal Reserve said Friday that that utility output rose 3.3 percent as power companies were busier because of unusually cold weather. Mining output rose 1.7 percent on higher production at coal mines and oil and gas drillers.

Overall industrial production is up 3.9 percent from November 2017.

But manufacturing was flat in November after falling 0.1 percent in October. Factories are contending with a stronger dollar that makes their products more expensive in foreign markets, slowing global growth and import taxes that raise their costs.

