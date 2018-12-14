Tennessee Democratic Party chairwoman draws challengers

VOL. 42 | NO. 50 | Friday, December 14, 2018

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee Democratic Party chairwoman Mary Mancini is drawing challengers for her job.

According to The Tennessean , Williamson County Democratic Party chairwoman Holly McCall announced her bid for state party chairwoman Wednesday. Christopher Hale of Rutherford County joined the field Thursday.

Despite open races for governor and U.S. Senate, the party's best highlight this election was a one-seat state House gain.

McCall said she wants to build the Democratic bench by focusing on county parties and hyper-local down-ballot races. Hale touted his experience in faith-based efforts for President Barack Obama's campaign and administration.

Mancini has emphasized positives, including the one-seat House gain. She has said Democratic state legislative candidates across the state outperformed previous Democratic performances, despite losing.

Mancini will seek a third two-year term during the party's Jan. 12 meeting.

