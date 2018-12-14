VOL. 42 | NO. 50 | Friday, December 14, 2018

Music at The Frist: Larysa Jaye. Larysa Jaye, a Nashville-based acoustic soul artist who synthesizes a broad range of influences into her performances. Friday, 6 p.m. Frist Art Museum, 919 Broadway. Free. Information

FRIDAY, DEC. 14

Handel’s “Messiah’’

Celebrate the season with the Nashville Symphony & Chorus. 8 p.m. Additional dates: Dec. 15 (8 p.m.), Dec. 16 (3 p.m.) Schermerhorn Symphony Center, 1 Symphony Place. $30-$90. Information

THROUGH JAN. 6

Smashville Holiday Festival

Public skate sessions are available Wednesdays through Sundays through Friday, Dec. 21. Daily public skate sessions will begin Dec. 22. Pond hockey is available on Monday and Wednesday evenings. Prices start at $13.73. Tickets and schedules

SATURDAY, DEC. 15

Wreaths Across America

The goal is to place a wreath on the grave of every American veteran who died serving in the military. A local remembrance ceremony will take place at Gallatin City Cemetery. 11 a.m. Information: 615 451-5961

SUNDAY, DEC. 16

Christmas Songs & Stories with John Berry

The Palace Theatre, 146 North Water Ave., Gallatin will feature John Berry as he shares songs and stories of the season. 7:30-9 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m. Fee: $40. Information

TUESDAY, DEC. 18

2018 Education Report Card for Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools

The Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce annually convenes a diverse committee of business and community volunteers to evaluate the progress of Nashville’s public school system. Each year, they offer recommendations for continuous improvement efforts based on research, data, interviews, and overall assessment of Metro Nashville Public Schools. Social and emotional learning is the special topic for the 2018 Report Card. Pre-registration is required for this free event. Nashville Public Library, 615 Church Street. 10-11:30 a.m. Information and registration

THURSDAY, DEC. 20

Street Eats

Enjoy a gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Information

FRIDAY, DEC. 21

Markets and Music

Shop, Sip and Give Night Market featuring Second Harvest Food Bank, area artisans and music with dining inside the Market House. 5-9 p.m. Information

Winter Solstice Night Hike

Owl’s Hill Nature Sanctuary, 545 Beech Creek Road South, Brentwood. 5-8:30 p.m. picnic in the Russell Gathering Pavilion then adjourn to the woods for a lesson in naked eye astronomy and calling in wild owls. Will they answer? No flashlights please. Must be nine years old to attend. Fee: $20/person. Information

THROUGH DEC. 23

Christmas at the Ryman

Amy Grant & Vince Gill present Christmas at the Ryman, a Nashville holiday tradition. Dates through Dec. 23. Ryman Auditorium, 116 Fifth Avenue N. 7:30 p.m. Information

THROUGH DEC. 30

Cheekwood’s Holiday Lights

The event, in its fourth year, features a million lights on a one-mile course offering lights and holiday experiences designed to appeal to all ages. 5-10 p.m. Fee: Adults $22, youth $17, 2 and younger free. Information

THROUGH DEC. 31

Free Monday’s at the Frist

The Frist will offer free admission to guests bringing nonperishable food items for Second Harvest of Middle Tennessee. Collection barrels are next to the Visitors Services Desk. The items most needed are peanut butter, canned meat, canned vegetables and fruit, and cereal. 919 Broadway, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Information

FRIDAY, DEC. 21

Jingle Ball

A Christmas Charity Gala with proceeds benefiting Monroe Carrell Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt and Champ’s Toy Chest. Reindeer Games Bar, 114 2nd Ave. S. Formal attire encouraged. Fee: $35. 8-11 p.m. This event is 21 and older. Information

WEDNESDAY, DEC 26

Franklin America Mortgage Music City Bowl Official Bowl Welcome Party

The invitation-only event features dinner, music and spirited competitions for members of the Auburn Tigers and Purdue Boilermakers. A video of the event will be posted online after the event is over. 7-8:30 p.m., Wildhorse Saloon, 120 2nd Avenue N. Information

THURSDAY, DEC. 27

Franklin American Mortgage Coaches Luncheon

Lunch with the players and hear from both head coaches. Lunch is included, and the program features speeches from both coaches, bowl executives and behind-the-scenes looks at each football program. $50. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Gaylord Opryland Hotel, Tennessee Ballroom, 2800 Opryland Dr Nashville. Information

Music City Bowl Battle of the Bands

Watch the Auburn and Purdue bands and cheerleaders perform at First and Broadway. The show will be followed by a concert featuring Rubiks Groove, an 80s and 90s cover band. Admission is free and open to all. 5-8 p.m. Information

Caring for the Caregiver

A gathering for those who need support as they care for a child, spouse, ill family member or friend. First United Methodist Church, 149 West Main Street, Youth Lounge. 1-2 p.m. Fee: Free. Information

FRIDAY, DEC. 28

Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl Black Tie Moving Pregame Tailgate Party

Live entertainment with the Kelly Long Band outside the South End Zone between gates 8 & 9 at Nissan Stadium. This hospitality event features an all-you-can-eat buffet with beer, wine and specialty cocktails. $75. 9:30 a.m.-noon. Information

Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl

Purdue vs. Auburn, 12:30 p.m., Nissan Stadium. Information