VOL. 42 | NO. 50 | Friday, December 14, 2018
Music at The Frist: Larysa Jaye. Larysa Jaye, a Nashville-based acoustic soul artist who synthesizes a broad range of influences into her performances. Friday, 6 p.m. Frist Art Museum, 919 Broadway. Free. Information
FRIDAY, DEC. 14
Handel’s “Messiah’’
Celebrate the season with the Nashville Symphony & Chorus. 8 p.m. Additional dates: Dec. 15 (8 p.m.), Dec. 16 (3 p.m.) Schermerhorn Symphony Center, 1 Symphony Place. $30-$90. Information
THROUGH JAN. 6
Smashville Holiday Festival
Public skate sessions are available Wednesdays through Sundays through Friday, Dec. 21. Daily public skate sessions will begin Dec. 22. Pond hockey is available on Monday and Wednesday evenings. Prices start at $13.73. Tickets and schedules
SATURDAY, DEC. 15
Wreaths Across America
The goal is to place a wreath on the grave of every American veteran who died serving in the military. A local remembrance ceremony will take place at Gallatin City Cemetery. 11 a.m. Information: 615 451-5961
SUNDAY, DEC. 16
Christmas Songs & Stories with John Berry
The Palace Theatre, 146 North Water Ave., Gallatin will feature John Berry as he shares songs and stories of the season. 7:30-9 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m. Fee: $40. Information
TUESDAY, DEC. 18
2018 Education Report Card for Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools
The Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce annually convenes a diverse committee of business and community volunteers to evaluate the progress of Nashville’s public school system. Each year, they offer recommendations for continuous improvement efforts based on research, data, interviews, and overall assessment of Metro Nashville Public Schools. Social and emotional learning is the special topic for the 2018 Report Card. Pre-registration is required for this free event. Nashville Public Library, 615 Church Street. 10-11:30 a.m. Information and registration
THURSDAY, DEC. 20
Street Eats
Enjoy a gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Information
FRIDAY, DEC. 21
Markets and Music
Shop, Sip and Give Night Market featuring Second Harvest Food Bank, area artisans and music with dining inside the Market House. 5-9 p.m. Information
Winter Solstice Night Hike
Owl’s Hill Nature Sanctuary, 545 Beech Creek Road South, Brentwood. 5-8:30 p.m. picnic in the Russell Gathering Pavilion then adjourn to the woods for a lesson in naked eye astronomy and calling in wild owls. Will they answer? No flashlights please. Must be nine years old to attend. Fee: $20/person. Information
THROUGH DEC. 23
Christmas at the Ryman
Amy Grant & Vince Gill present Christmas at the Ryman, a Nashville holiday tradition. Dates through Dec. 23. Ryman Auditorium, 116 Fifth Avenue N. 7:30 p.m. Information
THROUGH DEC. 30
Cheekwood’s Holiday Lights
The event, in its fourth year, features a million lights on a one-mile course offering lights and holiday experiences designed to appeal to all ages. 5-10 p.m. Fee: Adults $22, youth $17, 2 and younger free. Information
THROUGH DEC. 31
Free Monday’s at the Frist
The Frist will offer free admission to guests bringing nonperishable food items for Second Harvest of Middle Tennessee. Collection barrels are next to the Visitors Services Desk. The items most needed are peanut butter, canned meat, canned vegetables and fruit, and cereal. 919 Broadway, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Information
FRIDAY, DEC. 21
Jingle Ball
A Christmas Charity Gala with proceeds benefiting Monroe Carrell Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt and Champ’s Toy Chest. Reindeer Games Bar, 114 2nd Ave. S. Formal attire encouraged. Fee: $35. 8-11 p.m. This event is 21 and older. Information
WEDNESDAY, DEC 26
Franklin America Mortgage Music City Bowl Official Bowl Welcome Party
The invitation-only event features dinner, music and spirited competitions for members of the Auburn Tigers and Purdue Boilermakers. A video of the event will be posted online after the event is over. 7-8:30 p.m., Wildhorse Saloon, 120 2nd Avenue N. Information
THURSDAY, DEC. 27
Franklin American Mortgage Coaches Luncheon
Lunch with the players and hear from both head coaches. Lunch is included, and the program features speeches from both coaches, bowl executives and behind-the-scenes looks at each football program. $50. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Gaylord Opryland Hotel, Tennessee Ballroom, 2800 Opryland Dr Nashville. Information
Music City Bowl Battle of the Bands
Watch the Auburn and Purdue bands and cheerleaders perform at First and Broadway. The show will be followed by a concert featuring Rubiks Groove, an 80s and 90s cover band. Admission is free and open to all. 5-8 p.m. Information
Caring for the Caregiver
A gathering for those who need support as they care for a child, spouse, ill family member or friend. First United Methodist Church, 149 West Main Street, Youth Lounge. 1-2 p.m. Fee: Free. Information
FRIDAY, DEC. 28
Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl Black Tie Moving Pregame Tailgate Party
Live entertainment with the Kelly Long Band outside the South End Zone between gates 8 & 9 at Nissan Stadium. This hospitality event features an all-you-can-eat buffet with beer, wine and specialty cocktails. $75. 9:30 a.m.-noon. Information
Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl
Purdue vs. Auburn, 12:30 p.m., Nissan Stadium. Information