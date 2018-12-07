Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 42 | NO. 49 | Friday, December 7, 2018

Trump cites France attack as reason for US-Mexico wall

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is citing a shooting attack in France as he calls on Democratic congressional leaders to support funding for a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Trump tweeted Wednesday: "Another very bad terror attack in France. We are going to strengthen our borders even more. Chuck and Nancy must give us the votes to get additional Border Security!" That's a reference to Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, who met with Trump Tuesday.

A suspected extremist sprayed gunfire at a Christmas market in the city of Strasbourg Tuesday, killing three and wounding at least 13.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told "Fox & Friends" Wednesday it appears no Americans were killed or injured in the attack. He also stressed the need for border security.

