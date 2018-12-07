I-65 interchange near Saturn Pkwy draws US transportation grant

VOL. 42 | NO. 49 | Friday, December 7, 2018

NASHVILLE (AP) — A federal grant of $25 million has been awarded to build a new interchange on Interstate 65 in Tennessee.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced the funding Tuesday. The funds come from a program to support infrastructure projects across the country. A total of $1.5 billion was appropriated this year for the grants.

The Transportation Department said the Tennessee project will construct a new diverging diamond interchange on I-65 between Saturn Parkway, or State Road 396, and I-840. There will also be an extension of Buckner Road to connect to the new interchange.