VOL. 42 | NO. 49 | Friday, December 7, 2018

Tennessee corn producers increasing promotion of crop

Updated 7:06AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee's corn producers have agreed to raise money to help increase the consumption and sale of corn grown in the state.

State agriculture officials say corn farmers and landowners have voted to add an assessment of 1 cent per bushel of corn sold. Officials say the funds will be used to finance a program of research, education, market development and advertising "to promote the increased production, consumption, use, and sale of Tennessee corn products."

Corn producers cast ballots at University of Tennessee extension offices. Officials say 64 percent of those who voted supported the measure.

Agriculture Commissioner Jai Templeton had authorized the referendum at the request of the Tennessee Corn Growers Association, the state's largest corn organization.

Assessments are set to begin in March.

