Pelosi says for Trump, wall is a 'manhood thing'

VOL. 42 | NO. 49 | Friday, December 7, 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi is unloading on President Donald Trump after their Oval Office confrontation over government funding.

Speaking to Democratic lawmakers back at the Capitol, Pelosi boasted on Tuesday that she and Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer goaded Trump to "fully own that the shutdown was his."

Pelosi's comments were described by an aide who was in the room but was not authorized to speak publicly.

Trump threatened again to shut down part of the government next week if Democrats did not agree to fund his long-promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

According to the aide, Pelosi said: "It's like a manhood thing for him. As if manhood could ever be associated with him. This wall thing."

She adds of the meeting: "It goes to show you: You get into a tickle contest with a skunk, you get tinkle all over you."

— By AP Congressional Correspondent Lisa Mascaro