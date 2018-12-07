Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 49 | Friday, December 7, 2018

55 Tennessee state parks to offer free guided hiking events

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee is offering free guided hikes at 55 state parks to kick off 2019.

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation announced the free offering as part of its annual First Day Hike program, part of America's State Parks First Day Hikes in all 50 states.

The hikes are for all ages and abilities and are each led by an experienced ranger. They will take place from Dec. 31 to Jan. 6 at the various parks.

Information: https://tnstateparks.com/about/special-events/first-day-hikes

