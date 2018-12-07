Report: Voting paper trail still needed in Tennessee

VOL. 42 | NO. 49 | Friday, December 7, 2018

NASHVILLE (AP) — A state government group says Tennessee should still keep a paper trail of voters' ballots roughly 10 years after coming out with a similar recommendation that resulted in little change.

According to the Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations, just 14 of the state's 95 counties produce some sort of a paper record for independent recounts and audits. The group first urged changes to the state's election system in 2007, when it found only two counties had such requirements.

All the other counties use direct recording electronic voting machines with touch screens that do not produce a paper record that can be recounted and audited independent of the voting machine's software.

Tennessee is one of 14 states with no statutory requirement of a paper record of all votes.