VOL. 42 | NO. 49 | Friday, December 7, 2018

Gov.-elect Lee names 4 more new staffers

Updated 12:31PM
NASHVILLE (AP) — Incoming Gov. Bill Lee has named four more staffers as he prepares to take office next month.

The Republican's transition team on Friday announced additions of Chris Devaney as special assistant to the governor; Brent Easley as legislative director; Liz Alvey as legislative counsel; and Brittany Collins as senior legislative liaison.

Devaney is transition deputy director and legislative liaison, and was Lee's campaign manager. He was Tennessee's GOP chairman from 2009 to 2015.

Easley is state director for TennesseeCAN, an education group that has supported vouchers. He previously was with StudentsFirst Tennessee and was the Tennessee House GOP caucus' senior research and policy analyst.

Alvey, a state Senate staffer since 1999, was a senior policy adviser to ex-Senate Majority Leader Mark Norris.

Collins is term-limited Gov. Bill Haslam's legislative liaison.

