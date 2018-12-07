Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 49 | Friday, December 7, 2018

Health care, business services lead November hiring

WASHINGTON (AP) — Health care and business services led U.S. job gains in November, a month that saw slower hiring overall.

Health care firms gained more than 40,000 jobs, as hospitals, physicians' offices and home health care providers added staff. Professional services, which include architects and consultants and administrative support, added 32,000.

Manufacturing companies hired 27,000 new workers, the most in seven months, signaling that trade tensions have yet to weaken factory hiring.

Overall, U.S. employers added 155,000 jobs in November. The unemployment rate held steady at 3.7%, the Labor Department said Friday.

