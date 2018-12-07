Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 49 | Friday, December 7, 2018

UT-Knoxville fraternity under investigation after sexual assaults

KNOXVILLE (AP) — Police at the University of Tennessee are investigating a fraternity after two women reported being drugged and sexually assaulted.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports the university sent a safety notice Friday around the Knoxville campus, saying it happened Nov. 29 at a fraternity house and was reported by the students to campus security the next day.

Vice chancellor for student life Vincent Carilli confirmed the investigation, but declined to identify the fraternity. He said officials can't discuss specifics in order to preserve the integrity of the investigation. The newspaper reports it has requested related public records, but has yet to receive them.

It is the second fraternity investigated this fall. Earlier in the semester, Alpha Tau Omega was investigated for a scavenger hunt that allegedly targeted Asian students.

Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com

