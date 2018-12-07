Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 49 | Friday, December 7, 2018

Reading grants announced for Tennessee 2019 program

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee has awarded $8.9 million for next year's summer reading program.

The state Education Department said Education Commissioner Candice McQueen announced the 218 public school recipients on Thursday. The funds go toward tuition-free, monthlong literacy camps for 8,910 students in need statewide.

Next summer will be the fourth year of the grant program, known as Read to be Ready Summer Grants.

The department said this year, about 7,700 first-, second- and third-graders participated, seeing increases in reading comprehension, accuracy and motivation.

