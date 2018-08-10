Haslam appoints 20 members to university advisory boards

VOL. 42 | NO. 49 | Friday, December 7, 2018

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam has appointed 20 members to the new advisory boards for each of the four campuses within the state's university system.

Haslam appointed the members after the advisory boards were created by Tennessee's General Assembly last session.

According to a news release on Wednesday, each advisory board is made up of five public members, one faculty member and one student member. The advisory boards will be used by the University of Tennessee, Knoxville; The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga; The University of Tennessee at Martin; and The University of Tennessee Health Science Center.

The appointees must still be confirmed by the General Assembly.