Frist-founded education group announces leadership changes

VOL. 42 | NO. 49 | Friday, December 7, 2018

NASHVILLE (AP) — A Tennessee education group founded by former Republican U.S. Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist is switching up its leadership.

The State Collaborative on Reforming Education, known as SCORE, announced Thursday that Executive Chair and CEO Jamie Woodson will take a senior adviser role effective Jan. 1. President David Mansouri will succeed Woodson as president and CEO.

In October, Gov. Bill Haslam appointed Woodson to the University of Tennessee board. The former Republican state senator has led SCORE since 2011.

Mansouri has a political consulting and public relations background, and worked for the late U.S. Sen. Fred Thompson. Mansouri joined SCORE in 2010 and has served in multiple roles.

Focusing on student achievement, SCORE aims to ensure every Tennessee student graduates from high school prepared for postsecondary education and the workforce.