VOL. 42 | NO. 49 | Friday, December 7, 2018

First Friday: Your Small Business Resource. Topic: EntreLeadership. Guest speaker: Alex Judd, business and leadership coach, Dave Ramsey’s EntreLeadership. E|Spaces, 1550 W. McEwen Drive, Suite 300. 7:30-9 a.m. Free. Information

FRIDAY, DEC. 7

Music At The Frist: Tramaine Arte’mis

Sultry, soulful vocalist Tramaine Arte’Mis is equally at home in musical theatre, opera, gospel, R&B, smooth jazz and neo soul. Her soaring, expressive voice hints at influences that range from Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald and Sarah Vaughn to Minnie Riperton, India Arie, Maysa and John Legend and so many more. 6 p.m. Frist Art Museum, 919 Broadway. Free. Information

Additional event:

Dec. 14: Larysa Jaye, a Nashville-based acoustic soul artist who synthesizes a broad range of influences in her performances. Her eclectic style reaches everyone in the audience regardless of background or music preference. It’s not only her “girl next door” feel that draws her audience in, but her captivating stage presence commands an entire room’s undivided attention. 6 p.m.

SATURDAY, DEC. 8

Porter Flea Holiday Market

There will be dozens of vendors selling apparel, accessories, home goods, furniture, jewelry and paper goods. It’s a great place to get unique gifts for those hard-to-shop-for friends and family members. Fee: free for the Saturday market. Nashville Fairgrounds, 625 Smith Avenue. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Also, a ticketed, 21-and-older preview market on Friday, Dec. 7, 6-9 p.m.. Fee: $25. Information

Carols, Cookies & Crafts Holiday Open House

Join the Tennessee State Museum for some holiday cheer. Enjoy carols throughout the day in the Grand Hall, create holiday cards and gifts and decorate your own holiday cookie. All activities are available until supplies run out. Take in one of the new exhibits as you stroll through the museum. Tennessee State Museum, 1000 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. Fee: Free. 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Information

Gallatin Christmas Parade

Starting at 10:45 a.m., Gallatin’s own, Danny McCorkle will be performing holiday music from the balcony of the Gallatin Public Library. As the parade begins, H.D. Wheeler, with ServPro, and Cathy Martindale, host of “Racing County,” will be the masters ceremony. Parade route: Steam Plant Road to Hartsville Pike, down Main Street, down Broadway and ends at Gallatin High School. Parade begins at Noon.

DEC. 7-8

Maury Christmas Historic Home Tour

Enjoy 12 historic sites from the early 1800s, the Victorian era during this annual event. Tour the home of President James K. Polk, Rippavilla Plantation, Athenaeum, Grace Episcopal Church and more. Fee: $25 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Information: 931 381-4822

DEC. 8-9

Music City Winterfest

Shopping, activities, entertainment and food. This is a family-friendly event. Enjoy brunch with Santa. Fee; 17 and under, free; over 17 $5 per person. Centennial Park. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Information

Dickens of a Christmas

The 34th year that Dickens of a Christmas has taken place in downtown Franklin. The town square and side streets will transform into a scene out of a Charles Dickens’ novel. Free, family-friendly holiday festival. Attendees can expect horse-drawn carriage rides, street performers, Dickens characters, and many great vendors. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Information

DEC. 9-11

An Appalachian Christmas Dinner

Guests will feast on an authentic Appalachian dinner complete with moonshine, wine and stack cake. Storytelling will be provided by Virginia Appalachian Mountain Native Linda Goodman with music by Holly Wood & The Appalachian Extras, Susie Monick, Joe Collins, Daniel Seymour and Jeff Gilkinson. Stonewall, 332 E Main Street, Gallatin. 6:30 p.m. Benefitting the Sumner County Museum. Fee: $40 each. Information: 615-451-3738.

THROUGH DEC. 23

Christmas at the Ryman

Amy Grant & Vince Gill present Christmas at the Ryman, a Nashville holiday tradition. Dates through Dec. 23. Ryman Auditorium, 116 Fifth Avenue N. 7:30 p.m. Information

THROUGH DEC. 30

Cheekwood’s Holiday Lights

The event, in its fourth year, features one million lights on a one-mile course offering lights and holiday experiences designed to appeal to all ages. 5-10 p.m. Fee: Adults $22, Youth $17, 2 and younger free. Information: https://cheekwood.org/calendar/holiday-lights

THROUGH DEC. 31

Free Monday’s at the Frist

The Frist will offer free admission to guests bringing nonperishable food items for Second Harvest of Middle Tennessee. Collection barrels are next to the Visitors Services Desk. The items most needed are peanut butter, canned meat, canned vegetables and fruit, and cereal. 919 Broadway, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Information

SUNDAY, DEC. 9

Creative Zone: Cookie Decorating, Ornament Making

Share in the tradition of cookie decorating to celebrate the holiday season. Decorate a cookie inspired by the medallion presented to inductees into the Country Music Hall of Fame, bestowed upon them during the museum’s annual Medallion Ceremony. Participants can also create a country music-themed ornament to take home. The cookies, icing and decorations will be provided. 10 a.m. Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, 222 5th Ave. S. Fee: Museum admission required. Information

MONDAY, DEC. 10

REIN Event: Fast Track to Wealth

Ron LeGrand will reveal how ordinary folks all over North America are making a lot of money in real estate without using their money or credit. Participants must pre-register for this event. Tech Hill Commons, 500 Interstate Blvd. S., Suite 210, Nashville. 8:30 a.m. meet time. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Information

Gallatin Chamber of Commerce Membership Luncheon

Speaker: Charles Parker, Retain Trends in Gallatin, Tennessee. The Gathering Place, 450 West Main Street. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Catering provided by Bit O Heaven. Fee: $18 for reservations by noon, Dec. 7. $20 after deadline; $25 at the door or for non-members. Information

TUESDAY, DEC. 11

IBC Luncheon

Featuring a panel conversation with Consuls General from France, Germany UK, Greece, Ireland and Belgium. Baker Donelson Special Events Center, 211 Commerce Street. 11-11:30 a.m. registration, networking, and buffet lunch. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. program. Fee: $40- Chamber member, $55 Future member. Information

Williamson 101

Learn how to make a difference with your Williamson, Inc., partnership. Attend Williamson 101 to learn how to maximize your partnership. Light refreshments served. This event is for new and current partners as well as those interested in joining. Registration required. Williamson, Inc. Office, 5005 Meridian Boulevard, suite 150. 3:30-5 p.m. Information

Tuba Christmas

Over 100 tubas will perform Christmas carols during Tuba Christmas Nashville. Nashville First Baptist Church, 108 7th Ave. S. The concert features players ranging from novices to adult. Two performances, 45 minutes each. 11 a.m. and 12:30. Free with free parking in the lot behind the church.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 12

Lunch & Learn: Tennessee Holiday Food Traditions

Join Tennessee State Museum curator Rob DeHart for a presentation on Tennessee holiday food traditions of the past and see how those traditions have affected the present. Share memories of your favorite dishes as the group compares notes on the foods that most remind us of this special time of the year. This Lunch & Learn event takes place in the Digital Learning Center inside the new Tennessee State Museum. Attendees are invited to bring lunch. No food will be provided. Noon- 12:45 p.m. Free. Tennessee State Museum, 1000 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. Information

DEC. 13-16

Handel’s Messiah

Featuring the resounding Hallelujah Chorus, it’s Nashville’s grandest Messiah – full of passion, drama and passages of stunning beauty. Celebrate the season as your Nashville Symphony & Chorus perform one of the most inspiring works of music ever written. Schermerhorn Symphony Center, 1 Symphony Place. Fee: $30-$90. Information

TUESDAY, DEC. 18

2018 Education Report Card for Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools

The Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce annually convenes a diverse committee of business and community volunteers to evaluate the progress of Nashville’s public school system. Each year, they offer recommendations for continuous improvement efforts based on research, data, interviews, and overall assessment of Metro Nashville Public Schools. Social and emotional learning is the special topic for the 2018 Report Card. This is a complimentary event to attend but due to limited space, pre-registration is required. Nashville Public Library, 615 Church Street. 10-11:30 a.m. Information and registration

FRIDAY, DEC. 21

Jingle Ball

The Jingle Ball is a Christmas Charity Gala with proceeds benefiting Monroe Carrell Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt and Champ’s Toy Chest. Reindeer Games Bar, 114 2nd Ave. S. Formal attire encouraged. Fee: $35. 8-11 p.m. This event is 21 and up. Information