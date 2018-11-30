Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 42 | NO. 48 | Friday, November 30, 2018

UN: Curbing climate change would reap huge health benefits

KATOWICE, Poland (AP) — The United Nations says curbing climate change will have huge benefits for people's health worldwide.

The World Health Organization said Wednesday that meeting the 2015 Paris accord's goals would significantly cut global air pollution, saving a million lives each year by 2050.

Fossil fuels that produce air pollution, such as coal, gasoline and wood, are also a major source of greenhouse gas emissions.

In a report released at the U.N. climate summit in Poland, WHO said the savings on health expenditure will far outweigh the cost of tackling global warming.

WHO said climate change will also affect drinking water supplies, the level of nutrients in staple foods such as rice, and the likelihood of natural disasters, while measures to curb it, like promoting cycling over driving, have proven health benefits.

