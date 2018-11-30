Tennessee Senate Democrats pick Yarbro as minority leader

VOL. 42 | NO. 48 | Friday, November 30, 2018

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee Senate Democrats have picked Jeff Yarbro as their new minority leader.

The former caucus chairman from Nashville received the promotion during leadership elections Tuesday among the five Democratic senators. Republicans hold legislative supermajorities in both the House and Senate.

Yarbro replaces ex-minority leader Lee Harris of Memphis, who is now Shelby County's mayor.

The caucus voted to give each senator a leadership role: Raumesh Akbari of Memphis as caucus chairwoman; Brenda Gilmore of Nashville as floor leader; Sara Kyle of Memphis as caucus vice chairwoman; and Katrina Robinson of Memphis as Democratic whip.

Though Senate Democrats didn't gain any ground in the November elections, Robinson did unseat former Democratic Sen. Reginald Tate, who faced criticisms that he too often sided with Republicans.

House Democrats made a one-seat net gain.