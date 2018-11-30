Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 48 | Friday, November 30, 2018

Biden says he's the most qualified person to be president

Updated 1:12PM
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden says he believes that he is the most qualified person in the country to be president.

The 76-year-old Democrat made his comments Monday to an audience at the University of Montana in Missoula, as he considers a 2020 challenge to President Donald Trump.

Biden says nobody should run for president unless they believe they are qualified. He says he'll decide within two months.

Biden says the U.S. can't have four more years of Trump, whom he calls "a guy who can't tell the truth."

He says it's time for U.S. citizens to remember who they are, shake off political malaise and "choose truth over lies, science over fiction."

Biden is touring the nation to promote his memoir. He appears in Dallas on Tuesday.

