Tennessee state veterinarian tapped for top agriculture post

VOL. 42 | NO. 48 | Friday, November 30, 2018

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee Gov.-elect Bill Lee has picked the state veterinarian to become his new commissioner of agriculture.

Lee's transition team announced Monday evening that Dr. Charlie Hatcher of College Grove will take the post in the incoming governor's Cabinet.

Hatcher has been the state veterinarian for the Tennessee Department of Agriculture since 2009. He is the general managing partner of Hatcher Family Dairy, established in 1831.

Hatcher also is the general managing partner for Williamson County-based Rock-N-Roll Farms and Battle Mountain Farm. He owns Rock-N-Country Veterinary Services in College Grove.

He received his doctorate of veterinary medicine from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville after completing undergraduate studies at Middle Tennessee State University.

Hatcher will replace current ag commissioner Jai Templeton, who was appointed by term-limited GOP Gov. Bill Haslam.