Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 48 | Friday, November 30, 2018

GlaxoSmithKline to spend $5.1B on cancer drugmaker Tesaro

The Associated Press

Updated 8:12AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

Shares of Tesaro soared early Monday after GlaxoSmithKline said it would pay about $5.1 billion in cash to buy the cancer drugmaker.

Glaxo plans to pay $75 per share for Tesaro, which makes the ovarian cancer treatment Zejula. That represents a premium of more than 60 percent to the stock's $46.38 closing price Friday. The total deal price includes Tesaro's net debt.

Glaxo CEO Emma Walmsley said in a statement that the deal will accelerate growth of the British drugmaker's oncology business.

Zejula brought in $166 million in revenue in the first nine months of this year, with third-quarter sales growing more than 60 percent.

Glaxo expects the deal to close in the first quarter.

Shares of Waltham, Massachusetts-based Tesaro Inc. jumped nearly 60 percent to $73.97 in premarket trading.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0