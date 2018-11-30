4 Tennessee sites join National Register of Historic Places

VOL. 42 | NO. 48 | Friday, November 30, 2018

NASHVILLE (AP) — Four Tennessee sites have been added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The Hank Snow House in the Madison area of Nashville was bought by the country star in 1950. It's now available for rentals.

The Smith-Carter House also is in Madison. Country star Carl Smith bought it in 1952 before he married fellow star June Carter, who lived there after their divorce and married Johnny Cash in 1968.

The Tennessee Historical Commission says the Works Progress Administration helped build the Oak Grove School in Sharps Chapel. The Union County school closed in 1965, and now hosts community events and a small library.

Whitwell Cumberland Presbyterian Church was built around 1892. The Marion County church maintains a small congregation, sharing a pastor with two other Cumberland Presbyterian churches.